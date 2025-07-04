Grizzl-E Club: Canada's First EV Charging Program That Pays Drivers Back

Grizzl-E Club: Canada's First EV Charging Subscription Service That Provides a Free EV Charger and Pays Drivers Back

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - United Chargers Inc., a leading EV Charger manufacturer known for the Grizzl-E line of products, announces Grizzl-E Club, a first-of-its-kind charger as a service that provides a free EV Charger and pays drivers back for charging.

Grizzl-E Club is designed to make EV ownership more rewarding, accessible, and future-ready. Beginning July 1st, Canadians can join the Grizzl-E Club by and receive:

A free Grizzl-E EV charger





First year of membership at no cost





$0.03 cashback per kWh of energy delivered to their EV





Lifetime warranty support

This groundbreaking charger-as-a-service subscription model is the first of its kind globally. For a low annual fee, Canadians can enjoy a premium EV charging experience and lifetime warranty support. As a bonus, United Chargers is covering the entire first year of Grizzl-E Club membership, valued at $120.

Grizzl-E Club members also take advantage of the carbon rebate program, earning 3¢ for every kWh charged, which can be redeemed for membership and products or converted to cash. Drivers who average 2,000 km or more of all-electric driving per month can fully cover their annual membership renewal.

Gleb Nikiforov, CEO of United Chargers Inc., shared:

"As a proudly Canadian company, our focus is always on making EV charging more accessible and affordable. With the launch of the Grizzl-E Club, we're ushering in a new era where charging equipment and support are free for life. Join us and enjoy meaningful benefits designed for EV drivers."

EV Drivers can join for the amazing benefits at: club.grizzl-e.com

This program is currently available exclusively in Canada.

About United Chargers

United Chargers is a Canadian EVSE manufacturer and a leader in Level 2 EVSEs. United Chargers designs, develops, and manufactures its popular Grizzl-E EV chargers in Canada. United Chargers' goal is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles with durable, affordable, and practical products for both home and commercial use. Learn more: grizzl-e.com/ca

Contact Information: Keith Newman, PR, [email protected], 1-833-971-8118 ext. 122