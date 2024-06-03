GreySuits Advisors and The Growth Collective have joined forces

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - GreySuits Advisory Inc., a leading financial advisory and full-service accounting firm, is proud to announce the acquisition of GTA-based strategic growth and business enhancement consulting firm The Growth Collective (TGC).

The Growth Collective clients know of their reputation for helping businesses identify the key drivers needed to accelerate growth, improve performance, and ultimately increase their value. By providing focused data driven insights, TGC helps client management to implement the right growth strategies. With the acquisition of TGC, GreySuits is now able to offer our clients technology transformations, pipeline management and sales forecasting, market and channel development, as well as new business development.

"Our clients look to GreySuits as advisors to help navigate their challenges and opportunities to fortify and grow their businesses", said Managing Partner, Rodney Davis. "We see The Growth Collective as an important addition to our portfolio to extend our ability to help our clients maximize their market growth potential."

Todd Blair, Managing Partner at The Growth Collective, shares the sentiment. "Joining the GreySuits team allows us to immediately supplement our team with the full range of finance, analytical and strategic capabilities brought by the GreySuits team for the benefit of our clients. We look forward to setting a new standard for growth and financial advisory that is destined to meeting and exceeding our clients' business goals."

We are thrilled to have the TGC team join us as we continue to build our reputation for helping our clients realize their ambitions. Even more so, we are looking forward to serving you even better going forward.

GreySuits is one of the leading providers of full-service outsourced in-house accounting teams in the GTA, specializing in providing support for growing organizations in need of finance and accounting support ranging from CFO-level advisory to basic bookkeeping and more. Specialized service lines also include accounts payable, payroll and cashflow management.

The Growth Collective has built a reputation for helping businesses identify the key drivers needed to accelerate growth, improve performance, and ultimately increase enterprise value. TGC provides focused data driven insights designed to implement the right growth strategies. Key offerings to help drive growth include technology transformations, pipeline management and sales forecasting, market and channel development, new client acquisition and business development.

