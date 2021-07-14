Greystone Acquires Toronto-Based Point Architects

For over 40 years, Gordon and Sid have provided high-quality design and architectural solutions to the Retail, Food Service, Institutional and Residential sectors. Point's client base includes many outstanding retail organizations and real estate developers from Shoppers Drug Mart, Canadian Tire, LCBO to Smart Centres, Fieldgate and many more.

Point's architectural leadership and background builds on Greystone's 25 years of experience and expertise. "We are thrilled to be part of the innovative and dynamic Greystone Group" says Gordon Pape. "While we have been working with similar clients for years, we wanted to be part of a larger group expanding the breadth and depth of the team, leveraging a wider network of resources and continuing to bring excellent value to our customers".

ABOUT GREYSTONE

Greystone has over 25 years providing full architectural consulting services, specifically focused on the Canadian Retail and Food Service segment. Their experience and expertise has contributed to the successes of clients such as Sobeys, Walmart, Redberry, Compass Group, Home Depot, M & M Food Market, McDonald's, KFC, Mr.Lube, First Capital Realty, Skyline Developments, Strathallen, and many more national partners. They are defined by a Customer-Centric philosophy that places engagement, service, and quality as top priorities. Led by Team Leads, Associates are cross-functionally trained and are not placed in 'traditional silos' to effectively address the varying and intermittent business cycles and service offerings. Their Architectural Department is comprised of associates with expertise in Retail Planning, Food Service and Equipment Technology that exceeds that of conventional Architectural firms.

Please visit greystoneinc.ca for more details.

SOURCE greystone design group inc.

For further information: Paul Pignataro, President, [email protected]