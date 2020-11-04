Greyrock Capital Acquires Kahunaverse Sports Group of Companies

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Greyrock Capital Inc, ("Greyrock"), a Winnipeg based private equity group, today announced the acquisition of Kahunaverse Sports Group Inc. and its subsidiary company, Soccer Express Trading Corp. (the "Group").

The Group operates under the Home Run Sports, SoccerX and Kahunaverse Sports banners and is the leading national provider of team sports apparel and equipment to academic institutions, sport associations, clubs, and leagues throughout Canada.

Greyrock Co-Founder David Blatt, will immediately step into the role of CEO of Kahunaverse Sports Group Inc.

"Notwithstanding the real challenges we are all facing today with COVID-19, people's passion for participating in team sports will always be a cornerstone of our Canadian identity," said David Blatt, CEO "We are excited about the opportunities to build on the strong relationships with our customers and partners and to invest in the strategic growth of the business"

In addition to growth capital, Greyrock brings senior management expertise and experience in a variety of sport related businesses, particularly in the hockey channel.

When asked about immediate priorities for the Group, David said "We feel strongly about our "OneTeam" approach going forward and our intention would be to amalgamate the Group, focus on ongoing initiatives to integrate our internal systems and operations, and invest in technology solutions that enhance our customer and partner experience and help us to be an employer of choice."

About Kahunaverse Sports Group

Kahunaverse Sports Group evolved through the merger of Big Kahuna Sport Company and Home Run Sports in 2017, and the subsequent acquisition of Soccer Express in 2018 to become Canada's largest Team product provider to academic institutions, sport associations, clubs, and leagues, focusing on team wear and team equipment sales within key sports categories.

Leveraging its worldwide supply chain and strong relationships with suppliers and brand partners, the Group operates across Canada through an experienced national sales team, an expanding eCommerce platform that includes online team and club stores, and strategic retail locations.

Home Run Sports is Canada's largest baseball, softball and slo-pitch provider of Diamond team uniforms, apparel, and equipment. Soccer Express is Canada's foremost provider of Soccer team uniforms, apparel and equipment.

More information can be found at:

Kahunaverse Sports: www.kahunaverse.com

Soccer Express: www.soccerx.com

About Greyrock Capital Inc.

Greyrock Capital is a Winnipeg, Manitoba based private equity firm that takes an entrepreneurial approach to investing, with a longer-term focus on building enterprise value through strategic investments and providing necessary financial resources and management discipline. The ownership team is comprised of successful entrepreneurs and business executives, who bring a wealth of business knowledge and experience.

Greyrock has a large sport related platform and ownership in several sport related businesses, including: Kahunaverse Sports Group, Play Hockey Manitoba, Play Hockey USA, and 50 Below Sports and Entertainment, which includes the Western Hockey League's Winnipeg Ice Hockey Club.

SOURCE Greyrock Capital Inc

For further information: Media and Investor Relations Contact information: David Blatt, CEO, Greyrock Capital Inc., [email protected]