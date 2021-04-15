Greybrook and Canadian Investment Partners Invest in Delos to Expand Presence in Canada

A partnership aimed at supporting Canadian businesses, the public sector and real estate owners become leaders in the global movement to advance human health and well-being through better buildings

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Greybrook, a Toronto-based real estate and health care private equity firm, along with two Canadian private investment firms, announced today their investment in and partnership with Delos, a New York-based wellness real estate and technology company. The partnership establishes Delos' local presence in Canada through the formation of Delos Canada with a mission to help Canadian businesses, real estate owners, and the public sector advance human health and well-being through the buildings and spaces we inhabit every day.

"For nearly a decade, Delos has fostered research collaborations with leading experts in the health, building, and behavioral sciences including world-renowned medical institutions such as Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic," said Paul Scialla, Founder and CEO of Delos and Founder of the International WELL Building Institute. "The establishment of our partnership with respected senior Canadian business leaders enables us to further bring this research into practice globally to help advance health and well-being in Canada."

Greybrook has been investing in residential real estate development and transformative health care businesses for nearly 20 years. "With a portfolio of residential and commercial real estate at various stages of development totalling in aggregate over 43 million square-feet of projected density, and our experience investing in and growing health care businesses, joining forces with Delos, a global leader at the intersection of health and real estate, was a natural fit for our organization," said Sasha Cucuz, Partner at Greybrook Capital, and Board Member, Delos Canada.

Along with its Delos Canada investment partners, which include SummitNorth, led by Frank Vettese, former CEO of Deloitte Canada, and former Greybrook development partner Paul Golini, previously Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of Empire Communities, Greybrook will play a critical role supporting the Delos Canada team in working with the real estate development community, industry leading Canadian businesses and all levels of government to help implement Delos' evidence-based products and solutions in offices, schools, long-term care facilities, public venues, and new residential communities across the country.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a paradigm shift and brought to the forefront how critical it is to consider the impact of our interior spaces and real estate on human health and to account for this impact in places we spend our time today and everything we build going forward. We firmly believe Delos and its subsidiaries can help businesses across all industries adopt solutions and standards to successfully and safely operate in what will be our new normal," noted Cucuz.

About Greybrook

Greybrook is a Canadian private equity firm that invests in real estate development, transformative health care businesses, and companies at the intersection of health and real estate. In the real estate sector, Greybrook actively invests in large-scale residential and mixed-use developments, playing an active management role alongside a roster of well-respected real estate developers to drive results for its equity investors. Within the health sector, Greybrook's management team has built a reputation for identifying businesses and opportunities at the forefront of change that advance human health. Some of the firm's investments include, Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ: GBNH), a leading provider of TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders with over 125 clinics across the U.S., founded by Greybrook, as well as a growing North American real estate portfolio comprised of more than 43 million square-feet of projected density with an estimated completion value of $19 billion, including the planned Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami, and the firm's Society Living platform - an innovative social living approach to Class A multi-family. For more information, visit www.greybrook.com.

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world's leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than eight years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute™, administers and continues WELL's development and drives market adoption. Delos' advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.

