GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH ENGAGES FIRM TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, announced today that it has entered into a consulting agreement with JBouma Consulting Ltd. ("JBouma") to provide investor relations services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

JBouma will be focused on increasing investor awareness while introducing Grey Wolf to its network of professional investor contacts. JBouma will also provide, among other things, investor outreach campaigns, assistance with investor materials and coordination of public events. JBouma has been retained for a six-month term commencing on August 1, 2023. In consideration for the services provided by JBouma, JBouma will receive compensation of $7,000 per month. JBouma will not receive shares, options, or other securities of the Company as compensation and does not currently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Grey Wolf or its securities.

About JBouma Consulting Ltd.

JBouma Consulting Ltd. is a Vancouver-based capital markets investment and advisory firm that provides strategic capital markets guidance to small and microcap growth companies. With over a decade of experience, JBouma Consulting leverages its extensive network and capital markets expertise to help public companies secure growth capital, establish meaningful connections with existing and potential stakeholders, and improve market positioning to achieve sustainable growth.

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified animal health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, clinics and pets. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or develop innovative prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the veterinarian channel ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.

For further information: Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]