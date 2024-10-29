GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SILEO

SILEO® is the first-and-only Health Canada-approved product for the alleviation of acute anxiety and fear associated with noise in dogs

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, today announced the Canadian commercial launch of SILEO® (dexmedetomidine hydrochloride oromucosal gel) to veterinary clinics throughout Canada. SILEO builds on Grey Wolf's portfolio dedicated to behaviour and anxiety health in companion animals. Dogs that experience fear and anxiety in response to loud noise such as fireworks now have a new treatment option. SILEO is available from veterinarians by prescription and can be administered at home by pet owners to help calm dogs without sedation.

"We are excited to launch SILEO in Canada, a solution for alleviating acute anxiety and fear associated with noise in dogs. We know that noise-related events can be stressful for both pets and pet owners. SILEO works by calming without sedating so pets can continue to interact with their owners," said Dr. Ian Sandler, Chief Veterinary Medical Officer and Founder of Grey Wolf. "This prescription medication is another way Grey Wolf is supporting veterinarians, pets and pet owners in Canada."

About SILEO

SILEO is an oromucosal gel formulation of dexmedetomidine, a potent and selective alpha-2 adrenoceptor agonist designed to block noradrenaline release thereby reducing the physiological and behavioural manifestations of fear and anxiety. SILEO is administered oromucosally between the dog's cheek and gums, which limits the amount of dexmedetomidine available in the body and provides a calming effect without sedating.

For more information about SILEO, please visit www.products.greywolfah.com/sileo.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use SILEO in dogs with severe cardiovascular disease, respiratory, liver or kidney diseases, or in conditions of shock, severe debilitation or stress due to extreme heat, cold or fatigue. Do not use SILEO in dogs with known cases of hypersensitivity to dexmedetomidine or any of the excipients. Do not use in dogs obviously sedated from previous dosing. SILEO should not be administered in the presence of pre-existing hypotension, hypoxia or bradycardia. SILEO has not been evaluated in dogs younger than six weeks of age or in dogs with dental or gingival disease that could have an effect on the absorption of SILEO. SILEO has not been evaluated for use in breeding, pregnant or lactating dogs. For full Prescribing Information, go to www.products.greywolfah.com/sileo.

SILEO® is a registered trademark of Orion Pharma Animal Health. It is manufactured by Orion Corporation ("Orion") and distributed by Grey Wolf under an exclusive agreement with Orion Corporation.

About Orion Corporation

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified animal health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, clinics and pets. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or develop innovative prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the veterinarian channel ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. This information includes statements concerning SILEO and its ability to alleviate acute anxiety and fear associated with noise in dogs. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change

SOURCE Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.

For further information, please contact:‎ Angela Cechetto, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]