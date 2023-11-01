GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, today announced that effective October 31, 2023 Murray Roach, Chief Commercial Officer, has decided to leave Grey Wolf.

Angela Cechetto, CEO said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the executive team at Grey Wolf, I would like to thank Murray for his contributions to Grey Wolf over the past four years. We wish Murray all the best in his future endeavours."

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified animal health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, clinics and pets. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or develop innovative prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the veterinarian channel ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.

