GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH ANNOUNCES ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, announced today the voting results from the Company's annual and special meeting of the shareholders held on June 21, 2023 (the "Meeting").

The results of the director elections are as follows:

Director Nominee Outcome Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Jill Angevine Elected 9,409,968 99.894 10,000 0.106 Shawn Aspden Elected 9,409,968 96.072 370,000 3.928 Diane Bourassa Elected 9,409,968 99.894 10,000 0.106 Robert Harris Elected 9,409,968 99.894 10,000 0.106 Dr. Ian Sandler Elected 9,409,968 99.894 10,000 0.106



The shareholders of the Company also voted: (i) to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to determine their remuneration, (ii) to approve the Company's amended and restated stock option plan in the form attached as Schedule "A" to the management information circular dated May 9, 2023 prepared in connection with the Meeting (the "Information Circular"), and (iii) to approve the Company's Advance Notice By-law in the form attached as Schedule "B" to the Information Circular.

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.‎

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified animal health ‎company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ‎unmet needs of veterinarians, clinics and pets. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or develop innovative prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the veterinarian channel ‎in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.‎

