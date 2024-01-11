Grey Eagle Event Centre Sets New Standard In Live Music Entertainment With L-Acoustics Sound System

TSUUT'INA, AB, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Grey Eagle Event Centre atGrey Eagle Resort & Casino, located on the beautiful Tsuut'ina Nation is pleased to announce a groundbreaking enhancement to its audio infrastructure with the installation of an L-Acoustics K2/ K3i sound system.

Since its opening in 2014, the Grey Eagle Event Centre has been recognized as one of the leading mid-sized event venues in Calgary with a capacity for 3,000 general admission attendees and 2,511 in a theatre setting. The Grey Eagle Event Centre has hosted world-class entertainers including Burton Cummings, Ice Cube, Lainey Wilson, The Offspring, ZZ Top and many more.

By fall 2023, the venue was hosting up to 150 events each year and pushing the limits of its sound system. Sheldon Lachambre, Director of Entertainment at the Grey Eagle Event Centre shares, "Our previous sound system was starting to show its age, giving us technical issues and reliability concerns, so we knew it was time for an upgrade." To accommodate the venue's busy schedule, the Grey Eagle Event Centre partnered with FM Systems to install a top-quality L-Acoustics sound system over the course of six days.

"This L-Acoustics design was ideal for the Event Centre for two big reasons," says FM Systems General Manager Cody Volk. "First, it's the brand that A-class artists and their engineers prefer; it is the most requested PA system from acts coming through the Event Centre. And second, its performance is unparalleled. The K2/K3i design delivers incredible fidelity and punch."

Sheldon Lachambre shares, "The level of acts that we're bringing in and the sound quality inside the room here are second to none in the city," he says. "It's changed our business in a big way now that many of the promoters—LiveNation, MRG Live and F7 Entertainment Group—know that we are the preeminent venue here in Calgary. With our new state-of-the-art L-Acoustics system, artists and promoters can be assured that they're going to have the highest quality production and experience here, and that's something we're really proud of."

Grey Eagle Resort & Casino invites media and the public to experience the enhanced audio capabilities of the L-Acoustics K2/ K3i sound system at upcoming events.

