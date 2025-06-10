Grey and UNACEM Named Honoree in Fast Company's 2025 "World Changing Ideas" Awards

"Sightwalks," the innovative tactile signage system created by Grey Peru, is transforming sidewalks for UNACEM/Sol Cemento

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Grey, a leading global ad agency, is proud to announce that it has been named an honoree of Fast Company's 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards, alongside its client UNACEM. This annual recognition honors transformative efforts that tackle the world's most pressing issues, from fresh sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge AI developments to ambitious pursuits of social equity that are helping mold the world. "Sightwalks" stood out for its impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

In a project that took almost two years, Grey's Peru studio, Circus Grey, along with the Municipality of Miraflores and Cemento Sol, laid over 75,000 square meters of special tiles, creating an innovative signage system that enhances autonomy for over 500,000 visually impaired individuals in Lima, Peru. The goal is to expand "Sightwalks" to different districts in Lima and other cities worldwide. The design and patent for implementation are open and free to use, available on the Cemento Sol website: www.cementosol.com.pe.

This year's awards will be featured on fastcompany.com and will showcase 50 winners across 12 categories and 50 additional honorees across industries, for a total of 100 outstanding projects. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected the winners from a pool of more than 1,500 entries.

"This honor places us among a remarkable group of changemakers working to build a better future. It also reflects Grey's commitment to using creativity as a force for good, an ethos that drives our work across the globe," shared Gabriel Schmitt, Grey's Global Chief Creative Officer.

UNACEM's Gabriel Barrio, Commercial Manager, shared: "'Sightwalks' was born from a deep desire to make cities more human and sustainable. At UNACEM, we believe that building goes beyond concrete — it's about leaving a positive mark on people and the world around us. This recognition by Fast Company fills us with pride, as it affirms that when we combine purpose, creativity, and social commitment, we can transform something as ordinary as a sidewalk into a tool for inclusion and hope. That's the kind of meaningful change we strive to lead through Cemento Sol."

"We are so happy and grateful for this recognition. At Circus Grey, we truly believe in the transformative power of ideas. They can improve people's lives and brands. "Sightwalks" is the perfect example: an idea born and raised at our Global Creative Council for a client that has a 10-year relationship with us. "Sightwalks" has the potential to be implemented around the world to help millions of people," said José Rivera y Piérola, Creative Chairman & CEO, Circus Grey.

"The World Changing Ideas Awards have always been about showcasing the art of the possible," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We're proud to recognize the organizations and leaders that are making meaningful progress on the biggest issues of our time."

