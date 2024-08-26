Grenade doesn't want you to compromise when it comes to your protein - or your workouts

Grenade, a UK-based protein bar and supplement company, has landed in Canada and will be hosting an outdoor fitness experience over Labour Day weekend in Toronto.

On August 31 and September 1, Grenade will transform Ashbridge’s Bay Park and beach into Toronto’s hottest new gym. (CNW Group/Grenade)

On August 31 and September 1, Grenade will transform Ashbridge's Bay Park and beach into Toronto's hottest new gym. The goal of the event is to pop up at an outdoor gym and transform it into a top-tier fitness experience – without the high-end price tag. With high protein, low sugar, and great taste, Grenade wants Canadians to know they don't have to compromise when it comes to their protein - or their workouts.

"We are so excited to bring the Grenade noise to Toronto this Labour Day weekend and help Canadians to upgrade their protein and workout game," says Martha Kirkby, Brand Manager (North America) at Grenade. "We're passionate about fueling your fitness journey and the Grenade Upgrade activation will represent that. We can't wait to share this experience with the vibrant Toronto fitness community and bring even more energy and inspiration in the future."

The elevated site will feature upgraded gym equipment from Supra, available for anyone stopping by to get a workout in as well as a DJ, a hydration station, and of course, free samples. There will be also free workout classes, available for signup through Grenade's microsite. Grenade has brought on four personal trainers well-known in the Toronto fitness scene to teach one-hour classes throughout the weekend. They are Ottillia Giralico, a fitness coach and owner of Club Enhergy, a female-only exercise club; Xavier Cormier, a 2-time Calisthenics national champion; Brian Nguyen, a men's health coach from Toronto with over a decade of hands-on experience in the fitness and wellness space; and Eva Amo-Mensah, a certified personal trainer specializing in strength and conditioning. To sign up for one of their classes, follow this link.

Visitors to the upgraded gym will also have the opportunity to participate in The Hanging Bar Challenge. Whoever can hang the longest and get the highest score will win one grand prize consisting of the ultimate gym pass from Altea, 10 boxes of Grenade product, along with a Grenade branded backpack, t-shirt, and workout towel. The event runs from 9am to 6pm EST, is free to attend, and open to people of all fitness levels so anyone can join in on the fun.

For more information, please visit the event site here or contact Vanessa Francone ([email protected]). Interviews are available upon request. Grenade protein bars are available for purchase online and in select grocery stores across the country.

About Grenade

Grenade is a leading performance nutrition brand committed to empowering individuals to achieve their fitness goals without compromise. Founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife team Alan and Juliet Barratt, Grenade offers a range of high-quality, innovative products designed to fuel active lifestyles and help people reach their full potential. With a global community of dedicated fans, Grenade refuses to compromise on the quality of the ingredients they use, the taste that sets them apart and the attitude that makes them who they are. Whether you're an elite athlete or just starting your fitness journey, Grenade provides the tools and motivation to help you succeed.

