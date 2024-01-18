Gregg Renfrew, Beautycounter Founder, Returns as Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Pioneer in Clean Beauty

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Counter Brands, parent company of Beautycounter, the pioneer in clean beauty, shared that Founder, Gregg Renfrew, will return as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), officially assuming the role on February 1st.

Renfrew addressed Associates at the Company expressing her excitement to return as CEO and inviting the Community to join her in embracing the Company's next phase of growth, grounded in her mission of getting safer products into the hands of everyone. She shared, "Without question, Beautycounter's greatest opportunities are ahead of us. Consumers are demanding, now more than ever, the things that we have brought to the industry from the very beginning:

transparency, health & safety for people and the environment, innovative products, an engaged community and a business that is much more than its bottom line. Who we are, and the work we do, truly matters to so many people. I'm energized to build on our history of disrupting to create a movement for change and a higher industry standard," Gregg Renfrew, Founder of Beautycounter.

Previously, Renfrew led Beautycounter as CEO for over a decade driving year-over-year growth since she launched the Company in 2013. During this time, Beautycounter led the industry with a vision for a world where all beauty is clean beauty. Under her leadership, Beautycounter created the first-of-its kind Never List™, a list of more than 2,800 questionable or harmful ingredients not used in the company's product formulations, pushing other brands to begin taking steps to increase their own safety and transparency. Despite the many awards for both the products and the business alike, perhaps Beautycounter's most significant impact to-date is the use of the Company's innovative business model to drive systemic change through legislative reform. Beautycounter, and its community of Advocates, worked tirelessly to influence the passage of 16 pieces of health and environmentally-protective cosmetics regulation, including the milestone passage of MoCRA (the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act), the first major update to industry regulation since 1938 which goes into effect this year. Renfrew is known for leading a community of Brand Advocates who simultaneously drive sales and make a significant impact on educating their communities about safer beauty.

" We are thrilled to welcome back Gregg to lead Beautycounter in this important next phase of growth. Gregg, as the Founder and inspiration of Beautycounter's mission, also has a proven track record at the Company for driving results and engaging both Advocates and Associates who work alongside her to make meaningful change," shared Roberto Marques, Board Chair. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Mindy Mackenzie for her service, stepping in as Interim CEO and making meaningful contributions that will no doubt poise Beautycounter for its continued success." Effective February 1st, Mackenzie will continue to champion the brand as a member of Beautycounter's Board of Directors.

"I am looking forward to getting back to working with the team (including some familiar faces joining me again). It's not going to just be business as usual, and I'm looking forward to raising the bar even higher for our company and the industry at large," Gregg Renfrew, Founder of Beautycounter.

About Beautycounter

Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011 and launched in 2013, Beautycounter is the leader in cleaner skin care and cosmetics whose mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. A certified B corporation, the Santa Monica, CA-based brand leads the way for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy efforts to update state and federal cosmetics regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. Beautycounter is an omnichannel brand and is available today through its community of Independent Brand Advocates, ULTA, e-Commerce and physical owned retail stores.

Beautycounter offers more than 100 products that have earned numerous awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company, and CNBC's Disruptor 50. For more information, visit www.beautycounter.com and follow on Instagram @Beautycounter.

