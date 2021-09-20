Greenway Receives Final Approval from CSE and Announces Listing Date

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

KINGSVILLE, ON, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high quality greenhouse cannabis through lean, high-margin cultivation methods for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company has 121,832,019 Common Shares issued and outstanding and will commence trading at market open on September 21, 2021, under the trading symbol "GWAY". There are currently 101,565,167 Common Shares held by the directors and officers of the Company deposited in escrow pursuant to an escrow agreement dated September 3, 2021.

The directors and officers of Greenway include: Jamie D'Alimonte, Director, Co-Chairman and CEO, Carl Mastronardi, Director, Co-Chairman and President, Darren Peddle, Director and CFO, Marty Komsa, Independent Director, Dennis Staudt, Independent Director, and Andrew Brown, Corporate Secretary.

"Our facilities are currently right-sized, but we have the infrastructure to increase our capacity quickly if required and we believe that with our cost efficiencies and quality of product the Company has the fundamentals to expand within the cannabis industry. We are excited to give investors the opportunity to grow with us," said Darren Peddle, CFO and Director.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support. Carl Mastronardi and I will continue to lead this company through its next phase with the same integrity that has served us well with our other companies. We are focused on cost management, product quality, and return on investment," per Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO and Co-Chair.

Greenway will remain majority owned by Sunrite Greenhouses Ltd., an established cultivator of greenhouse grown produce within the Del Fresco Group of companies. Visit www.greenway.ca to learn more and review the Company's corporate presentation.

About Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation ("Greenway") is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. Updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, listing on the CSE, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the Company's final long form prospectus dated September 3, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

SOURCE Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation

For further information: Investor Contact, Sam Nehmetallah, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-819-5145; Company Contact, Darren Peddle, Director and CFO, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-712-0311

Related Links

www.greenway.ca

