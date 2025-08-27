Greenway Announces First Quarter Financial Statements

KINGSVILLE, ON, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, today filed its unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars:

Average net sales price per gram increased to $1.71 (Q1 F2025: $1.11 ): a 54% increase per gram and a cash cost per gram in finished goods decreased to $0.70 (Q4 F2025: $0.92 ). This is the highest difference in sales price to cash cost in the Company's history.

(Q1 F2025: ): a 54% increase per gram and a cash cost per gram in finished goods decreased to (Q4 F2025: ). This is the highest difference in sales price to cash cost in the Company's history. Net cannabis revenue of $1,621,062 (Q1 F2025: $2,394,159 ).

(Q1 F2025: ). Gross profit improved to $841,227 (Q1 F2025: $342,922 ).

(Q1 F2025: ). Gross margin improved to 50% (Q1 F2025: 14%); gross margin before fair value adjustments rose to 30% (Q1 F2025: 14%).

Adjusted EBITDA was $78,723 (Q1 F2025: $316,431 ).

(Q1 F2025: ). Net loss narrowed to $166,453 , an improvement of $375,025 (69%) compared to Q1 F2025, driven by higher gross margin.

, an improvement of (69%) compared to Q1 F2025, driven by higher gross margin. Finished goods inventory totaled 1,274,617 grams valued at $1,174,581 , positioning the Company to meet purchase orders.

, positioning the Company to meet purchase orders. Cash balance of $2,192,005 with positive working capital (excluding related party amounts) of $4,203,627 .

International Growth Strategy

On July 31, 2025, Greenway entered into a supply agreement with 4C LABS, a leading medical cannabis company in the United Kingdom, focused on providing patients with world-class medical cannabis products. Through this agreement, Greenway expects to supply high-quality dried flower to 4C LABS, one of the UK's leading importers and distributors of cannabis-based pharmaceuticals.

As part of this international expansion strategy, Greenway has strategically increased its finished goods inventory. International cannabis sales typically have longer sales cycles, and maintaining higher inventory levels ensures the Company is prepared to meet the needs of global partners moving forward.

"This quarter demonstrates the resiliency of our model and the discipline of our team," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "Despite lower volumes, we achieved significantly higher pricing, improved gross margins, and a substantial reduction in net loss. Our focus remains on aligning production with the most profitable sales channels — wholesale, branded products, and international sales."

"Importantly, we strengthened our balance sheet position while reducing cash costs per gram," added Carl Mastronardi, President of Greenway. "With over 1.2 million grams of finished goods inventory on hand, Greenway is well-positioned to fulfill upcoming purchase orders and capitalize on both domestic and international opportunities, through our international sales agreements like our recent supply agreement with 4C LABS in the UK. This should help us maintain our current sales price, while increasing quarterly volume moving forward."

A copy of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30th, 2025 (prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS")) and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses a non-IFRS measure to assess the Company's performance. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and are not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please refer to page 1 of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for an explanation of the composition of Adjusted EBITDA, an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor and a quantitative reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure under IFRS, all of which is hereby incorporated by reference in this press release.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025



Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss (166,453)

Amortization - Cost of sales 197,821

Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory 20,539

Fair value adjustment on growth of biological assets (349,943)

Amortization – Operating expenses 82,883

Interest expense 293,876









$

Adjusted EBITDA 78,723



About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Contact Information: Company Contact: Jacob De Jong, CAO and Corporate Secretary, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-712-0311