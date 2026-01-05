Greenway Reports 2025 Year In Review

A year of Execution, Foundation Building, and International Expansion

KINGSVILLE, ON, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to provide a review of its operational and strategic progress throughout 2025, a year defined by disciplined execution, continued efficiency gains, and the successful launch of the Company's international wholesale program.

Throughout 2025, Greenway remained focused on strengthening its core operations while deliberately positioning the business for its next phase of growth. Against a backdrop of ongoing volatility in the Canadian cannabis market, the Company prioritized controllable fundamentals: optimizing cultivation performance, maintaining industry-leading cost discipline, and expanding commercial pathways beyond domestic wholesale channels.

Operational Performance and Efficiency

Greenway continued to maximize output and consistency across its existing 2.5 acres of active cultivation throughout the year, delivering improved yields, tighter cost controls, and greater predictability in production planning. These improvements were driven by refinements to crop scheduling, strain selection, and facility utilization, allowing the Company to maintain strong operating leverage while avoiding unnecessary expansion-related risk.

Management believes the operational improvements achieved in 2025 represent a durable step-change in efficiency rather than short-term optimization, and form the backbone of Greenway's profitability strategy going forward.

International Sales Pipeline Development

Greenway made meaningful progress advancing its international wholesale program throughout 2025, with the Company's cannabis products reaching multiple jurisdictions across Europe as well as Australia in its first full year participating in the international market. This growing international presence reflects both the consistency and quality of Greenway's cultivation output, as well as the Company's ability to meet the regulatory, logistical, and compliance requirements of global medical cannabis markets. The expansion of these international channels occurred alongside continued growth in global medical cannabis demand.

In the United Kingdom, Greenway announced a strategic supply agreement with 4C Labs, establishing a dedicated pathway for sales into the U.K. medical cannabis market. This partnership is distinct from the Company's other international distribution efforts and is focused exclusively on serving the U.K., further complementing Greenway's broader global sales footprint.

The Company expects international wholesale to remain a key area of focus as it continues to build commercial relationships and position itself to supply growing demand across regulated global markets.

Positioned for the Next Phase of Growth

Greenway enters its next phase of growth, focusing on bringing existing built-out capacity into production. The Company has previously completed the build-out of this additional space, positioning Greenway to increase output in a measured and demand-driven manner without the need for material incremental capital expenditures, increasing total production capabilities by more than 75%.

As international sales channels continue to develop, management expects the utilization of this existing capacity to support materially higher production volumes, driving top-line revenue growth while preserving the Company's disciplined cost structure. Drawing on its leadership team's deep experience in large-scale commercial agriculture, Greenway believes that scaling into this additional space can be achieved without negatively impacting per-gram production costs, further strengthening operating leverage as volumes increase.

CEO Commentary

"2025 was a year of meaningful progress for Greenway across several fronts," said Jamie D'Alimonte, Chief Executive Officer of Greenway. "We delivered a 20% increase in total revenue during the calendar year, alongside an improvement in our average selling price per gram of over 40%, reflecting both stronger demand and the quality of our product. At the same time, we remained focused on operational execution and cost discipline, which has helped insulate the business through a challenging market environment.

Looking ahead, the next phase of growth is centered on the utilization of our existing cultivation capacity. The additional cultivation space is already built, and as demand continues to develop across our sales channels, we expect to begin bringing that capacity into production in a deliberate and controlled manner. Based on our experience operating at scale, we believe we can increase output materially without negatively impacting our cost structure, positioning the Company to drive higher revenues and improved profitability as we move forward."

Outlook

While the broader cannabis sector continues to navigate pricing pressure and structural change, Greenway believes its focus on execution, capital discipline, and international diversification has largely insulated the Company from the most severe market disruptions. Looking forward, management views the global medical cannabis market as a significant long-term opportunity and expects 2026 to reflect the benefits of the groundwork laid throughout 2025.

