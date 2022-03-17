Greenway Greenhouse Supports Southwestern Ontario Industry Through Inaugural Conference Focused on Agriculture and Cannabis

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

KINGSVILLE, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company") is proud to announce their support of the Southwestern Ontario cannabis and agriculture industries through their platinum sponsorship of the inaugural CannabisWiki Conference and Expo in London, Ontario on June 15 and 16, 2022.

The first annual CannabisWiki Conference and Expo is hosted by, and presented in partnership with, the Western Fair District and will offer a premier cannabis-related event to Southwestern Ontario, Canada's Eastern Agri-Food hub and innovation centre.

"As multi-generational members of the Southwestern Ontario agricultural community and industry, Carl Mastronardi and myself are proud to support opportunities for growth, innovation and collaboration in the region," says Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway Greenhouse. "This part of Canada is a traditional agricultural and trade hub, it's inevitable and heartening to see cannabis cultivation weaved into that tradition."

"As a not-for-profit Agricultural Society with a 150+ year history, Western Fair Association is pleased to host this new event, in partnership with CannabisWiki, to support the on-going development of the Canadian agriculture industry, and promote its value to the community," says Reg Ash, CEO, Western Fair Association.

"With significant support from Greenway Greenhouse, and the Western Fair Association, Southwestern Ontario will enjoy a unique experience that blends cannabis into the rich agricultural history of the region," says Derrick Berney, CEO of CannabisWiki. "We look forward to fostering collaboration, education and innovation in Canadian agriculture."

The event is hosted by the Western Fair District at 316 Rectory Street in London, Ontario. Over 8 000 guests are expected to attend the event over two days, and the conference will reach a larger global audience through the option of virtual attendance.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About The Conference:

The first annual CannabisWiki Conference and Expo is hosted by, and presented in partnership with, the Western Fair District and will offer a premier cannabis-related event to Southwestern Ontario, Canada's Eastern Agri-Food hub and innovation centre. The conference will reach a larger global audience through the option for virtual attendance, and is expecting strong attendance from partnerships with the Budtenders Association. The CannabisWiki Conference & Expo is set to forge new relationships and usher in a reinvigorated era for the cannabis & hemp expo space.

