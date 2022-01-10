Greenway Greenhouse Supports Medical Cannabis Patients through Shelter Market with Discounted Pricing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

KINGSVILLE, ON, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) ("Greenway Greenhouse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their inclusion in Shelter Market's Value Ounce Program through collaboration with Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. (operating as 'Shelter' and 'Shelter Market'). The program ensures access to affordable medical cannabis through competitive pricing agreements between Shelter and their cultivators.

"As cultivators, Greenway Greenhouse is proud to contribute to medical cannabis access and affordability in Canada," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO and Co-chair of Greenway Greenhouse. "Nearly 300 000 Canadians rely on medical cannabis to sustain their health and quality of life. Until medical cannabis is zero-rated, or not taxed like other crops and medicines, we are pleased to facilitate affordability where we can."

"Shelter Market is committed to providing as broad a product selection as possible and we are excited to expand our Value Ounce program with Greenway inputs," said David Purcell, Chief Commercial Officer at Shelter. "The high quality flower that Greenway provides will allow Shelter Market to consistently offer these products for months to come."

Greenway Greenhouse has provided small lots of their Sun County Kush, Blackberry Gelato, and Forbidden Zone cultivars at, or near, cost for inclusion in the Value Ounce Program. Greenway Greenhouse intends to continue to supply Shelter Market with small lots of available cultivars, on a monthly basis.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Shelter Market

Shelter Market ( www.sheltermarket.ca ) is a cannabis e-commerce platform dedicated to providing top quality cannabis to Canadian medical consumers at affordable pricing. Operated by Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd., Shelter Market is leading the industry as a trusted source for medical patients, with exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis products, a wide-array of products, and unparalleled Client Care. Patients registered with Shelter Market gain access to diverse product offerings and formats sourced from the best standard and craft producers in the country, at pricing at or below the Adult-use market.

