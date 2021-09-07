Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Files Final Prospectus and Receives Conditional Approval for Listing on the CSE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

KINGSVILLE, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation ("Greenway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its final non-offering prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") with the Ontario Securities Commission in order to qualify the Company as a reporting issuer in Ontario.

Greenway has also received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions. Greenway will remain majority owned by Sunrite Greenhouses Ltd., an established cultivator of greenhouse grown produce within the Del Fresco Group of companies.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank our investors and our employees for their support as we achieve this momentous milestone. Gaining access to capital markets is a further step in our plan for sustainable growth into a significant market share of the Canadian cannabis supply chain," said Darren Peddle, Director and CFO of Greenway.

Early Warning Disclosure

Sunrite Greenhouses Ltd. ("Sunrite") has filed an early warning report today in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Prospectus (the "Report"). Sunrite beneficially owns, both before and after filing of the Prospectus, 100,000,000 common shares of Greenway representing 82.22% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Sunrite was incorporated pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and its head office is located at 1414 Seacliff Drive, Kingsville, Ontario. Sunrite is part of the Del Fresco Group of companies providing greenhouse grown produce in Ontario. A copy of the Report can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or by contacting the individuals noted herein.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation ("Greenway") is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. Updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, the development of future operations, listing on the CSE, and orientations regarding the future as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and includes those risks described in the FInal Prospectus, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

SOURCE Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation

For further information: Investor Contact, Sam Nehmetallah, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-819-5145; Company Contact, Darren Peddle, Director and CFO, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-712-0311

