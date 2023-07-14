Greenway Announces Shares for Debt Settlement Agreement

KINGSVILLE, ON, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTC: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Hybrid Financial Ltd., a marketing services provider, and pursuant thereto shall settle an aggregate debt of $305,100 (the "Debt") through the issuance of 964,285 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed issuance price per share of $0.28, and a cash payment of $35,100.

The Settlement Shares will be issued in reliance on a prospectus exemption pursuant to securities legislation and will be subject to a four-month plus one day statutory hold period. The issuance of the Settlement Shares in partial settlement of the Debt remains subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

For further information: Company Contact: Darren Peddle, Director and CFO, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation, [email protected], 1-519-712-0311