Greenway Announces Leadership Update

KINGSVILLE, ON, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTC: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, announces that Darren Peddle has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately for medical reasons.

The search for a replacement Chief Financial Officer has commenced. In the interim, the role and duties of the Chief Financial Officer will be shared amongst the members of Greenway's team of experienced professionals.

"I would like to thank Mr. Peddle for all of his dedication and hard work. Darren has been with the Company since its inception, and has been instrumental in all aspects of the Company." Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway.

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

For further information: Company Contact: Jacob De Jong, Director and CAO, Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation [email protected]