Greenway Announces First Quarter Financial Statements

KINGSVILLE, ON, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, today reported its interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Company is pleased to report the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Highlights:

"We continue to deliver on what we believe separates us from our competitors, and that is our low cost and high quality production", said Carl Mastronardi, President of Greenway. "We will continue to find ways to innovate and improve our growing techniques as we believe we can maintain our current costs while increasing our already high quality."

"As we prepare to move into the consumer market, Greenway has been able to maintain our low overheads and cost of sales", said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "I am proud that we have been able to deliver another Positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter, marking our fifth in a row. We will continue to see Greenway deliver on its progress down the pathway to profitability."

A copy of the interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 2023 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. All amounts expressed in this press release refer to Canadian dollars.

Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses a non-IFRS measure to assess the Company's performance. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and are not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please refer to page 1 of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for an explanation of the composition of Adjusted EBITDA, an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor and a quantitative reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure under IFRS, all of which is hereby incorporated by reference in this press release.

Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023

Net Income (Loss) (1,109,781) Amortization – cost of sales 214,361 Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory - Fair value adjustment on growth of biological assets (48,226) Amortization – operating 75,482 Share-based compensation Investor relation services payable by common shares 166,350 270,000 Bad debt 268,237 Interest expense Rental income 179,985 -

$ Adjusted EBITDA 16,408



About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

