Greenville County goes live with Assessment Analyst® GAMA

GIS-centric solution provides assessors with powerful spatial visualization, editing and valuation capabilities for faster, more accurate property valuations

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Esri Canada today announced that Greenville County, one of the largest counties in South Carolina, has deployed Assessment Analyst® GAMA, a cloud-based geographic-assisted mass appraisal assessment solution that empowers assessors with location intelligence to deliver more accurate, equitable and defensible property assessments.

Assessment Analyst GAMA is offered in three software subscription tiers: Explorer, Editor and Evaluator. To meet the comprehensive needs of the Greenville County Real Property Services Office, Assessment Analyst GAMA Evaluator (GAMA Evaluator) was implemented. This subscription tier is a comprehensive property assessment solution that enables assessors to manage all assessment needs seamlessly—from tracking ownership transfers, analyzing data, calculating assessed values and everything in between.



GAMA Evaluator provides several key benefits to assessors:

Better understanding of property data through spatial visualization. Users can view critical assessment-related information directly on interactive maps.

Users can view critical assessment-related information directly on interactive maps. Efficient data maintenance through seamless property sketch management. Assessors can update, maintain and correct core data items within a GIS environment. They can also set up personalized data entry rules for accurate and consistent data input.

Assessors can update, maintain and correct core data items within a GIS environment. They can also set up personalized data entry rules for accurate and consistent data input. More accurate assessments through flexible valuation approaches. Assessors can use all valuation approaches within GAMA Evaluator, as well as upload valuation models built in third-party software to enhance assessment processes.

"We're thrilled to see Greenville County leverage Assessment Analyst GAMA to transform their property assessment processes," says Raj Sandhu, executive director, Assessment, at Esri Canada. "With GAMA Evaluator's powerful data review, editing and valuation capabilities, assessors in the County can prevent data issues at the source and enhance the data integrity and reliability of their property assessments."

See Assessment Analyst GAMA in action at the 2025 IAAO Annual Conference on September 21-24 in Orlando, Florida.

About the Greenville County Real Property Services Office

The Real Property Services Office is responsible for the assessed value of over 225,000 properties in Greenville County. Its mission is to produce a fair and equitable certified assessment roll that meets all the requirements of the South Carolina state oversight agencies. To achieve this, the Office continues to innovate and anticipate the changing needs of the community and embrace the latest technology. Learn more at greenvillecounty.org/RealProperty

About Esri Canada

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. In 2012, Esri Canada established a property assessment practice focused on enabling fair and equitable mass appraisals, valuations and property assessments using GIS-centric solutions. Assessment organizations turn to Esri Canada's Assessment team for their unparalleled knowledge and international experience in the application of GIS to solve assessment management business needs. Our team of GIS experts and domain specialists has also developed specific tools and methods to effectively deliver all assessment management protocols compliant with IAAO standards. More information can be found at esri.ca/assessment. Follow Esri Canada Assessment Analyst GAMA on LinkedIn.

