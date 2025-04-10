GreenStep and Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) Sign MOU to Strengthen Reconciliation and Sustainability

UNCEDED SYILX TERRITORY, KELOWNA, BC, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenStep Solutions and the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance both reconciliation in Canada and sustainability in Indigenous tourism. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering responsible and regenerative tourism practices that support Indigenous communities and tourism businesses, and sharing the message of tourism as reconciliation in action between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples across Canada.

As part of this collaboration, GreenStep will contribute to ITAC's Indigenous Tourism Destination Fund (ITDF) by donating $5 for every Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge signatory. Launched in 2021, the Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge is a free program for tourism businesses and destinations to help them begin their sustainability journey. Please visit the Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge website: ( www.SustainableTourism2030.com/Pledge ).

GreenStep will also contribute $25 for every Sustainable Tourism certification purchased through GreenStep's website ( www.greenstep.ca ).

Please visit greenstep.ca/itac-partnership for the full press release.

About the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC)

Established in 2015, ITAC is a national non-profit Indigenous tourism industry organization, tasked with growing and promoting the industry across the country. Inspired by a vision for a thriving Indigenous tourism economy sharing authentic, memorable and enriching experiences, ITAC develops relationships with groups and regions with similar mandates to enable collective support, product development, promotion and marketing of authentic Indigenous tourism businesses in a respectful protocol. For more information, visit www.IndigenousTourism.ca.

About GreenStep

Founded in 2008 in Canada by Angela Nagy, GreenStep is dedicated to empowering DMOs, industry associations, hospitality providers, and tourism operators with the tools and frameworks to meet the growing demand for sustainable tourism. Since its founding, GreenStep has helped thousands of tourism businesses across North America identify opportunities to go green while attracting more trips and visitors. GreenStep is proud to be Climate Neutral Certified and a Certified B Corp. For more information, visit GreenStep.ca .

GreenStep Media Requests: Angela Nagy, GreenStep Solutions, [email protected], 1-800-469-7830; ITAC English Media Requests: Bojana Duric, tartanbond on behalf of ITAC, 647-271-2274, [email protected]; Jovily Martone, tartanbond on behalf of ITAC, 416-319-8296, [email protected]; ITAC French Media Requests: Jeneviève Dulude-LeBlanc, tartanbond on behalf of ITAC, 403-707-7549, [email protected]