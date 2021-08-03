GreenSpace Rebuilding Momentum on LOVE CHILD ORGANICS Brand

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenSpace Brands Inc. ("GreenSpace" or the "Company") (TSXV: JTR) a leader within the organic and plant-based food industry, announces further details about exciting developments at one of its core brands, LOVE CHILD ORGANICS. The LOVE CHILD ORGANICS brand is a leader in the organic baby food and snack categories across Canada with a following of parents looking for healthier options for their infants and children aged six months to six years. The brand is re-establishing its growth momentum after facing supply challenges in the last fiscal year.

The customer fill rates of the LOVE CHILD ORGANICS pouch range have significantly improved to more than 95% over the past 3 months compared to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. In June, the Company announced that the brand had been re-listed at Canada's second largest retailer and had been executing promotion activity for the brand across retailers nationally after a half-year hiatus due to supply constraints.

The Company is confirming significant 'stock keeping unit' ('SKU') expansion for the brand across 400 outlets at another top Canadian grocery retailer starting in a few weeks. This outlet expansion will include distribution of its LOVE CHILD ORGANICS Brekky Blends new product innovations. This leading grocery retailer has confirmed incremental merchandising support over the months ahead. The Company is also in positive discussions about the brand with a key retailer in the warehouse club channel and with a top Quebec-based grocery retailer, targeting distribution expansion over the coming months.

The Company is pleased to announce an increase in its marketing investment in the LOVE CHILD ORGANICS brand which will see the brand featured on the popular FoodSCAPES television program during the upcoming back-to-school season. FoodSCAPES airs nationally on BNN and Global television as well as the Canadian Living website.

"There has been ongoing consumer demand for the LOVE CHILD ORGANICS brand and we are excited to rebuild momentum in the business, expand our distribution across channels, and drive ongoing awareness and accessibility for families," says Brittany Compton, Brand President of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS. "Over the coming months, we will be announcing the launch of an exciting new product platform, so our brand is prominent as families grow and their food and snack choices evolve over time."

GreenSpace is a North American organic and plant-based food business that develops, markets and sells premium food products to consumers within the fast-growing natural and organic food categories. GreenSpace owns LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with natural and nutritionally-rich ingredients, CENTRAL ROAST, a clean snacking brand featuring a wide assortment of organic nut and seed mixes and GO VEGGIE, one of the pioneers and leaders in the US plant-based dairy market. All brands are wholly-owned and are sold in a variety of online, natural and retail grocery locations.

