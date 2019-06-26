GreenSpace Brands to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call on July 11, 2019, Launches a Strategic Review Process and Announces a Large Distribution Win for Plant Based Cheese Brand

TSXV: JTR

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - GreenSpace Brands Inc. ("the Company") (TSXV: JTR) today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 conference call on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 8:30 am (ET).

A news release announcing the Company's financial results for the three months and year ended March 31, 2019 will be issued on the evening of Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The delay in timing to announce the results is due to the audit not being complete because of illness and absence within the GreenSpace accounting group in the lead up to the completion of the audit.

The call will be hosted by Matthew von Teichman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stuart Pasternak, Chief Financial Officer. Following management's presentation, there will be a question and answer session for analysts and investors. To participate in the teleconference, dial (416) 764-8688 or 1 (888) 390-0546 (Toll-free). Callers are advised to call five minutes in advance of the call.

A taped rebroadcast will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) on July 19th, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (416) 764-8677 or 1 (888) 390-0541 and use the passcode 882769.

Strategic Review

GreenSpace Brands also announced that a Special Committee of the Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. This review process, which will be conducted with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, will consider the full range of potential strategic alternatives. The Company has engaged an investment bank as financial advisor to assist in the review. There can be no assurances that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction. GreenSpace does not intend to discuss or disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by regulation or law. No formalized timetable has been established for the completion of the strategic review.

Distribution Win

GreenSpace also announced today that their plant-based cheese brand, Go Veggie, has won significant new distribution in the United States with WalMart US. The distribution win will see the Go Veggie Mexican shred go into approximately 4400 new WalMart stores across the US and is expected to result in significant additional revenue starting in Q2.

About GreenSpace Brands Inc.

GreenSpace is a Canadian-based brand ideation team that develops, markets and sells premium natural food products to consumers across North America. GreenSpace owns Love Child, a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with the purest, natural and most nutritionally-rich ingredients, Central Roast, a clean snacking brand featuring a wide assortment of nut and seed mixes, CEDAR, the leaders in the Canadian Cold Press Juice category and GO VEGGIE, one of the leaders in the US plant based dairy market. All brands are wholly owned and retail in a variety of natural and mass retail grocery locations across Canada.

For more information, visit www.greenspacebrands.ca. GreenSpace's filings are also available at www.SEDAR.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made under the heading "Outlook" and other statements concerning the Company's 2018 objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include the cyclical nature of the construction and agriculture industries, changes in general economic conditions and interest rates, adverse weather, cost and availability of materials used to manufacture the Company's products, competitive developments, legislative and government policy changes, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated August 22, 2018 under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties Related to the Business" and as described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements or levels of dividends and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. Certain statements included in this press release may be considered "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for all purposes. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

