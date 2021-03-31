GreenSpace Brands Inc. Announces the Recruitment of Shawn R. Warren as its President & CEO Effective April 5, 2021

TSXV: JTR

www.greenspacebrands.ca

(all amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)



TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenSpace Brands Inc. (the "Company" or "GreenSpace") (TSXV: JTR) is pleased to announce that it has hired Shawn R. Warren to be the Company's President & CEO effective April 5, 2021, replacing Paul Henderson who has been serving as Interim CEO since July 17, 2020.

Mr. Warren is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of general management and business leadership experience. He brings a wealth of knowledge of the food industry gained from significant leadership roles held throughout North American and Asian markets. As the President, Asia Packaged Foods at DOLE, he led a complex business to deliver three years of significantly enhanced profit growth, exceeding commitments and delivering best-ever profitability in the history of that business. Prior to joining DOLE, Shawn worked for 20 years at Mondelez International and Kraft Foods. In Asia, he was Senior Vice President Strategy, Asia-Pacific at Mondelez International, President & Chairman, Mondelez China and Vice-President, Chocolate & Biscuit Categories at Kraft Foods, playing an important role to unlock significant value in Asia from the CADBURY acquisition. In the United States, Mr. Warren led Kraft Foods' large snack businesses for the RITZ Cracker portfolio and the PLANTERS Nut Division. In Canada, Mr. Warren led various businesses at KRAFT Canada, including launching DELISSIO frozen pizza and driving robust growth across the CHRISTIE Cracker & Salty Snack portfolio, the KRAFT Natural Cheese business and KRAFT Grated Cheese business. Mr. Warren holds a BBA and MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University, graduating his MBA with the School's Medal of Academic Excellence.

"We are thrilled with Shawn's decision to join and lead GreenSpace into the future and we have faith in him and his abilities to set a trajectory for our Company that delivers the value that our shareholders are looking for", said Paul Henderson, on behalf of the Board of Directors of GreenSpace. Effective April 5, 2021, Mr. Henderson will resign his position as Interim CEO for GreenSpace, and on April 12, 2021 Mr. Henderson will resign his position as Executive Chairman but will continue to serve the Company as Chair of the Board of Directors.

"I am very excited to lead the GreenSpace business and team as President and CEO and I look forward to partnering with the Board and our team to write the next chapter of the Company's growth journey. Over my career to date, I have focused on driving profitable growth and creating shareholder value with smart investments in a company's existing brands while quickly eliminating complexity and costs. I am confident that we will realize GreenSpace's strategic objectives, deliver sustained profitable growth and create tremendous value for the business. I look forward to quickly addressing the challenges facing the business today and I look forward to working closely with the GreenSpace team to set and deliver a path forward that will enhance value for consumers, customers and for all shareholders."

About GreenSpace

GreenSpace is a North American branded food business that develops, markets and sells premium, predominately plant-based food products to consumers within the fast-growing Natural and Organic Food Market. GreenSpace owns LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with natural and nutritionally-rich ingredients, CENTRAL ROAST, a clean snacking brand featuring a wide assortment of nut and seed mixes and GO VEGGIE, one of the leaders in the US plant-based dairy market. All brands are wholly-owned and retail in a variety of online, natural and mass retail grocery locations.

For more information, GreenSpace's filings are also available at www.SEDAR.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made concerning the Company's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: general and market conditions (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange and interest rate); increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; operational outcomes; capital adequacy; the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new, and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, nonessential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, and supply chains, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession, and as described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements or levels of dividends and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information is on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE GreenSpace Brands Inc.

For further information: Jan Faryaszewski, Chief Financial Officer, GreenSpace Brands Inc., Tel: (416) 934-5034

Related Links

greenspacebrands.com

