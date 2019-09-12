GreenSpace Brands Announces 1058 New Facings in Major US Grocery chain for Go Veggie brand and is named to the Growth 500 list as the 17th Fastest Growing Company in Canada

TSXV: JTR

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - GreenSpace Brands Inc. ("the Company") (TSXV: JTR) today announced that it has won significant new distribution for up to 6 SKU's in nearly 2000 stores in one of the largest US retail chains, and placed 17th on Canadian Business' Growth 500 list of Canada's fastest growing companies.

The distribution win brings 1058 new facings in Kroger stores across the US, including 716 new stores for the Go Veggie Classic Plain Cream Cheese and 342 new stores for the Go Veggie Lactose free Monterey Jack and Cheddar shreds. The distribution wins come from an annual review of the plant based cheese category.

"This distribution win is another example of the success that Go Veggie has started to see in US retail of late, even before we've made any major changes to the branding. The products themselves are world class and with some tweaks to formulas and the branding, our expectation is that Go Veggie will start to see double digit growth in the near future" says Matthew von Teichman, CEO of GreenSpace Brands. "With the upcoming launch of Riot Eats!, we will have both an incumbent brand with broad based support and loyalty in Go Veggie, as well as a super exciting new brand in the plant based cheese world that is Organic and non GMO, and melts better than almost any other product in the market, in Riot Eats!."

GreenSpace was also named to the Canadian Business 'Growth 500' list of Canada's fastest growing companies, coming in at #17 on that list. This represents the 4th consecutive year GreenSpace has made the list and the 2nd straight year in the top 20. GreenSpace grew 4529% over the last 5 year period.

About GreenSpace Brands Inc.

GreenSpace is a Canadian-based brand ideation team that develops, markets and sells premium natural food products to consumers across North America. GreenSpace owns Love Child, a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with the purest, natural and most nutritionally-rich ingredients, Central Roast, a clean snacking brand featuring a wide assortment of nut and seed mixes, CEDAR, the leaders in the Canadian Cold Press Juice category and GO VEGGIE, one of the leaders in the US plant based dairy market. All brands are wholly owned and retail in a variety of natural and mass retail grocery locations across Canada.

For more information, visit www.greenspacebrands.ca. GreenSpace's filings are also available at www.SEDAR.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: Matthew von Teichman, President & Chief Executive Officer, GreenSpace Brands Inc., Tel: (416) 934-5034 Ext. 200; Stuart Pasternak, Chief Financial Officer, GreenSpace Brands Inc., Tel: (416) 934-5034 Ext. 201

