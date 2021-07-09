Greenspace Announces Upcoming Departure of GO VEGGIE Brand President

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenSpace Brands Inc. ("GreenSpace" or the "Company") (TSXV: JTR), a leader within the organic and plant-based food industry, announces that the Company's Brand President for GO VEGGIE, C. Scott Riddle, will be leaving the business effective July 16, 2021 to pursue other opportunities. Consistent with the principles outlined in the Company's Project FIT announcement on May 12, 2021, the GO VEGGIE business team will report directly into Shawn Warren, President and CEO of GreenSpace Brands Inc as of July 16, 2021.

"We wish to thank Scott for his years of service to the GO VEGGIE business and his efforts to ensure a smooth transition for the business and team. We wish him well in his future endeavours," says Shawn Warren, President and CEO of GreenSpace Brands Inc.

ABOUT GREENSPACE BRANDS INC.:

GreenSpace is a North American organic and plant-based food business that develops, markets and sells premium food products to consumers within the fast-growing natural and organic food categories. GreenSpace owns LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with natural and nutritionally-rich ingredients, CENTRAL ROAST, a clean snacking brand featuring a wide assortment of organic nut and seed mixes and GO VEGGIE, one of the pioneers and leaders in the US plant-based dairy market. All brands are wholly-owned and are sold in a variety of online, natural and retail grocery locations.

For more information, visit www.greenspacebrands.ca and GreenSpace's filings are also available at www.SEDAR.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GreenSpace Brands Inc.

For further information: Shawn Warren. President and Chief Executive Officer, GreenSpace Brands Inc., [email protected]

Related Links

greenspacebrands.com

