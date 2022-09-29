GREENSPACE ANNOUNCES CEO TO PURCHASE PORTION OF COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING DEBT

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - GreenSpace Brands Inc. ("GreenSpace" or the "Company") ( TSXV: JTR), a leader within the organic and plant-based food industry, announces that it's President and Chief Executive Officer has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire a portion of the Company's outstanding debt.

Shawn Warren has agreed to acquire approximately $0.2 million in debt of the Company. Under the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, Mr. Warren will take assignment of certain rights and interest in a loan agreement (including certain security granted thereunder) between the Company, as borrower, and Primary Capital Inc. ("Primary"), as the administrative and collateral agent for a syndicate of lenders. Mr. Warren will acquire $168,647.37 of the outstanding principal amount including fees advanced under the loan agreement, plus an additional $58,128.01 in accrued and unpaid interest.

As a result of Mr. Warren's position as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, the transaction is a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the Company is listed on the TSXV and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

Completion of the transaction is subject to receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GREENSPACE BRANDS INC.:

GreenSpace is a North American organic and plant-based food business that develops, markets and sells premium food products to consumers within the fast-growing natural and organic food categories. GreenSpace owns LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with natural and nutritionally-rich ingredients, CENTRAL ROAST, a clean snacking brand featuring a wide assortment of organic nut and seed mixes and GO VEGGIE, one of the pioneers and leaders in the US plant-based dairy market. All brands are wholly-owned and are sold in a variety of online, natural and retail grocery locations.

For more information, visit www.greenspacebrands.ca and GreenSpace's filings are also available at www.SEDAR.com .

For further information: please contact: Shawn Warren, President and Chief Executive Officer, GreenSpace Brands Inc., [email protected], 416-934-5034