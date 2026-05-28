TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians navigate rising health costs and a complex health system with persistent gaps in access to care, GreenShield is demonstrating how purpose can guide innovation at scale. As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield's purpose shapes what it builds, invests in, and scales, ensuring that business performance directly advances its mission of Better Health for All, including communities facing the greatest barriers to care.

These outcomes mark the conclusion of GreenShield's 2025 strategic plan, which focused on diversifying the organization to become Canada's first payer‑provider. This shift was deliberately pursued to deepen GreenShield's social mission by bringing coverage, care, and social impact closer together.

This approach is detailed in GreenShield's newly released 2025 Impact Report, Innovating with Purpose, which shows how purpose-driven innovation connects GreenShield's business growth with its social impact. Through its Creating Shared Value model, innovation across coverage, care, and support for underserved communities is guided first by need, strengthened through collaboration and scaled through disciplined, outcomes-focused execution. In many cases, this work positions GreenShield as a convener, bringing together partners across sectors to align capabilities to build and scale solutions around shared health goals.

Between 2020 and 2025, GreenShield invested $75 million in social impact initiatives, positively impacting more than one million Canadians. This level of reinvestment was made possible by deliberate choices made under GreenShield's 2025 strategic plan to align innovation with deeper social impact. This impact is also reflected in how GreenShielders bring the organization's purpose to life. Through employee giving and volunteering programs, they contribute their own time and resources to support communities across Canada, extending the organization's social impact beyond its formal investments, including thousands of volunteer hours each year. Building on this progress, the organization has committed to leverage a further $200 million in social impact investments to improve the health and well being of an additional three million Canadians by 2030.

"Canadians are facing rising health costs, long wait times, and significant inequities in care," says Zahid Salman, President and CEO of GreenShield. "These challenges call for innovation that is grounded in purpose and focused on outcomes. At GreenShield, our role is to remove barriers and connect people to care in ways that are equitable, practical, and sustainable over the long term."

Purpose-driven by design

GreenShield was founded in 1957 by Windsor pharmacist William Wilkinson as a non-profit organization to address gaps in access to medication. Nearly 70 years later, that founding purpose continues to guide how the organization innovates.

Without shareholders, GreenShield reinvests 15 to 20 per cent of its pre-tax earnings back into the communities it serves. In addition to reinvesting excess earnings, the organization leverages its service capabilities across insurance, pharmacy, mental health, and digital care to help fill gaps where access and affordability are most constrained.

As part of its 2025 strategic plan, GreenShield diversified beyond traditional insurance to integrate care delivery alongside coverage, enabling the organization to design, deliver, and scale solutions where system fragmentation most often leaves people behind.

This structure enables innovation on both the business and social impact sides of the organization to be guided by community need, strengthened through integrated coverage and care, and scaled through rigorous measurement and partnership.

Highlights from the 2025 Impact Report

In 2025, this approach translated into purposeful innovation across products, platforms, and partnerships.

Highlights include:

Social impact investments: In 2025, GreenShield invested $17.4 million in social impact initiatives, positively impacting 500,000 Canadians and reaching the organization's cumulative milestone of supporting more than one million Canadians since 2020.

In 2025, GreenShield invested $17.4 million in social impact initiatives, positively impacting 500,000 Canadians and reaching the organization's cumulative milestone of supporting more than one million Canadians since 2020. Expanding access to mental health care: Alongside partners, GreenShield launched the Youth Mental Health Ecosystem, a centralized digital platform designed to help youth find and access support. The company has connected over 100,000 youth and nearly 200,000 women to free, culturally appropriate mental health services and resources.

Alongside partners, GreenShield launched the Youth Mental Health Ecosystem, a centralized digital platform designed to help youth find and access support. The company has connected over 100,000 youth and nearly 200,000 women to free, culturally appropriate mental health services and resources. Advancing women's health: GreenShield launched its new Hormonal Health program, offering members personalized, nurse‑led support informed by a holistic understanding of hormonal health across life stages.

GreenShield launched its new Hormonal Health program, offering members personalized, nurse‑led support informed by a holistic understanding of hormonal health across life stages. Improving access to essential medicines: GreenShield's Essential Medicines program continued to address gaps for Canadians without prescription drug coverage, expanding to four provinces. More than 130,000 Canadians have accessed essential medicines through GreenShield programs and services.

GreenShield's Essential Medicines program continued to address gaps for Canadians without prescription drug coverage, expanding to four provinces. More than 130,000 Canadians have accessed essential medicines through GreenShield programs and services. Enhancing digital care navigation : Through the GreenShield+ ecosystem, the organization introduced AI-enabled tools to help members navigate care and discover supports aligned to individual needs, including reproductive health, pregnancy care, and healthy aging.

: Through the GreenShield+ ecosystem, the organization introduced AI-enabled tools to help members navigate care and discover supports aligned to individual needs, including reproductive health, pregnancy care, and healthy aging. Investing in future-focused innovation : GreenShield Ventures launched as a dedicated innovation studio focused on identifying, building, and testing emerging digital solutions aimed at improving health outcomes for Canadians over the medium and long term.

: GreenShield Ventures launched as a dedicated innovation studio focused on identifying, building, and testing emerging digital solutions aimed at improving health outcomes for Canadians over the medium and long term. Employee-driven community impact: Through GreenShield's employee giving programs, employees are empowered to support the causes that matter most to them. Since 2020, employees have given $1.3 million to charities and volunteered more than 16,300 hours.

Looking ahead

GreenShield's next phase of growth is focused on supporting the health and well-being of an additional three million Canadians by 2030, while deepening the measurable impact on their lives. Building on the payer-provider foundation of its 2025 strategic plan and guided by its non-profit mission of Better Health for All, the organization will continue to pursue innovation that responds to real gaps in care and delivers improved health outcomes through collaboration with partners across the health ecosystem.

"The progress reflected in this report was made possible by working alongside partners who share our commitment to health equity, and by employees across GreenShield who bring that purpose to life every day through their own contributions and community involvement," says Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President and Head of GreenShield Cares. "By aligning capital and capabilities with shared accountability, and convening partners with complementary strengths, we can continue to expand access to care for communities facing the greatest barriers."

To read GreenShield's 2025 Impact Report, visit: https://grnshld.com/impact-report-2025

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health care and insurance organization, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health care and insurance experience by bringing coverage and care together in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits, and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health care services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine, and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we positively impacted the health and well-being of over one million Canadians between 2020 and 2025.

What's driving us now is the commitment to measurably impact an additional three million Canadians by 2030 – across mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management – through scalable initiatives that deliver meaningful change in pursuit of our mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized multiple times as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, certified annually as a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and honoured with repeat placement on Fortune's prestigious Change the World list – a testament to our sustained commitment to purpose-driven innovation and impact.

SOURCE GreenShield

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