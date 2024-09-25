GreenShield is a Driving Force for Good - Recognized as a Leading Non-profit

"We are deeply honoured to be included on Fortune's Change the World list," said Zahid Salman, President & CEO of GreenShield. "This achievement reflects our dedication to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and fostering a healthier, more equitable society. As a non-profit, our social mission has been our driving force for nearly 70 years, and this recognition further validates our efforts."

Central to GreenShield's success is the non-profit's innovative, sustainable approach to social impact. They employ a unique Creating Shared Value (CSV) model, which seamlessly integrates their social impact and business growth. The model enables GreenShield to address societal challenges while driving business results, creating a symbiotic relationship that funds their ability to positively impact more Canadians.

As a Fortune Change the World recipient, GreenShield came out on top for success in three main areas:

Measurable social impact: The reach, nature, and long-lasting impact GreenShield has on societal issues. GreenShield is on track to invest $75 million to positively impact at least one million Canadians by the end of 2025, with a focus on driving meaningful change in mental health, oral health, essential medicines and chronic disease management. Business results: How their social mission strengthens their business success. With their CSV model and new payer-provider service offering, GreenShield's business growth rate is among the highest in the industry. This expanded financial capacity has, in turn, allowed them to develop more culturally appropriate products and increase their social impact efforts. Degree of innovation: How they creatively push the boundaries to create a better world. GreenShield's unique CSV model and GreenShield+, their trailblazing health & benefits ecosystem that integrates coverage and care, are setting a new standard within the industry for tackling health challenges, inspiring others to follow suit.

"Our unique CSV model intertwines purpose, passion and performance to make GreenShield a stronger force for good" says Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, GreenShield Cares. "It's not your typical corporate social responsibility, philanthropy, or even sustainability, but rather a new sustainable way forward."

GreenShield is dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and fostering a healthier, more equitable society. As a non-profit, they are not guided by shareholder interest, which enables the company to put people first, at the centre of all they do. The non-profit proudly reinvests business earnings and redeploys services to support underserved communities.

GreenShield's recognition for social impact and innovation:

GreenShield is also recognized through Imagine Canada's Caring Company Certification, given to organizations that give back at least one per cent of profits to the community. GreenShield significantly exceeds this standard, giving back 12 times more than is required to qualify.

In addition, GreenShield has received the following honours this year which highlight their dedication to a healthier, more equitable society:

Learn more about GreenShield's ambitious goals to build a future where every Canadian can thrive in their Social Impact Report: https://grnshld.com/SI2024

*Link included is protected via paywall

About GreenShield

GreenShield is an integrated health and benefits organization and the first organization in Canada to operate as a payer-provider — offering insurance, administering benefits, and paying claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease services as a 'provider.' Integrating both sides of the payer-provider equation enables GreenShield to simplify access to care, remove administrative barriers, and improve health outcomes for its customers.

GreenShield is uniquely structured as a non-profit social enterprise that reinvests its earnings and redeploys its services to support equity-seeking Canadian communities via its social impact brand, GreenShield Cares. The company's overarching goal is to generate $75 million of social impact investments to improve the lives of at least 1 million Canadians by the end of 2025, focusing on mental health, oral health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management.

As the industry's noble challenger, GreenShield continues to innovate, evolving its offerings and services to deepen its mission of Better Health for All.

‍GreenShield is comprised of three non-profit entities: Green Shield Canada (GSC), Green Shield Association (GSA) and Green Shield Canada Foundation (GSCF), and GSA's wholly owned subsidiaries, including Green Shield Health Inc. and Green Shield Administration Inc.

SOURCE GreenShield Canada

For media inquiries, please contact: Madeline Salerno, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 416-523-5474