GreenSeal Cannabis Co.'s Master Grower Chad Morphy recognized as "Canada's Top Grower" by Grow Opportunity magazine.

Shows deep understanding and knowledge of cannabis cultivation

Demonstrates a strong work ethic

Demonstrates an ability to lead and innovate

Shows a strong passion and commitment to the production of high-quality cannabis products

Commits to the highest standards of cannabis growing practices

After reviewing candidates from across the country the panel chose Mr. Morphy as one of just two Master Growers to share in the very first bestowment of this annual national award.

With nearly 20 years of experience in legal cannabis cultivation, Chad Morphy is a driving force behind the ongoing design and operation of GreenSeal Cannabis Co.'s innovative, state-of-the-art, multi-tiered, 28,000-square-foot indoor cannabis production facility in Stratford, Ontario. This award reflects the entire GreenSeal team's data-driven culture of innovation and its accomplishments to date, which include the establishment of academic research partnerships with Université Laval and the University of Vermont and conducting the industry's largest research study quantifying the increases in yields produced by full spectrum LED lighting.

Mr. Morphy's nomination package included 3rd party lab results and in-house data demonstrating continual harvests with THC percentages of 20% and higher, exceptional terpene profiles and levels, and yields of 2.2 lbs. per 1000W of light.

While these harvest statistics and the multi-tier vertical growing system he designed are impressive, Morphy highlights his mentoring of young cannabis cultivators as his greatest accomplishment, "I hope the real legacy my work will leave behind is with the next generation of growers."

A digital version of the original article from Grow Opportunity, with the headline "Master of Method," can be viewed here.

