Greenrock's COVID-19 Relief Fund Soars to $3.5 Million

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenrock, which was recently named Property Manager of the Year by the Canadian Federation of Apartments Association, is not slowing down the momentum of its pandemic support measures... Greenrock announced today it will donate a further $1 Million to 55 Canadian charities.

"It is a privilege for us at Greenrock to work with so many charities making an incredible impact on the front line of our country's COVID relief efforts, especially during this tense third-wave. We look forward to seeing the positive results of these donations in the coming months for both our residents and community members," says Barry Green, Greenrock CEO.

Greenrock will award the funding to the following charities in the respective categories:

Food: Building Roots/Growing Neighborhoods Foundation, The Toronto Children's Breakfast Club, Daily Bread Food Bank, Food Banks Canada, Black Creek Community Farm, Second Harvest, Fort York Food Bank, St James Town Community Co-op through CanadaHelps.

Shelter/Security: Albion Neighborhood Services, St. Stephen's Community House, YMCA of Greater Toronto, Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities, Sistering, Out of the Cold Foundation, Eva's Initiatives for Homeless Youth, Covenant House Toronto, Haven Toronto

Healthcare: Sherbourne Health, University Health Network, Michael Garron Hospital Foundation, St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, SickKids Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, Sunnybrook Foundation, Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation, Humber River Hospital Foundation, North York General Foundation (Front Line Worker Support), Sinai Health Foundation

Senior Support: SPRINT Senior Care, Sunshine Centres for Seniors, The Neighbourhood Group

Women Support: Interval House, The Redwood, Women's College Hospital, Women United (United Way Greater Toronto), Dress for Success

Child/Youth Support: Variety Village, Child Development Institute, Kids Help Phone, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada

Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) Support: Black Health Alliance, Caribbean African Canadian Social Services, Ontario Native Women's Association, Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre, Delta Family Resource Centre, Anishnawbe Health Foundation

LGBTQ2S+ Support: Casey House, Lesbian Gay Bi Trans Youth Line, QMUNITY, The 519

Mental Health: CAMH, Stella's Place

Arts and Culture: Art City in St. James Town

To date, Greenrock's COVID-19 Relief Fund encompasses $2.3 Million in charitable contributions and $1.2 million in direct resident support. All Greenrock-managed suites received $600 of grocery gift cards to help towards their household expenses and a last month's rent (LMR) program was created for residents to use their LMR as a credit towards upcoming rent payments.

The Greenrock IMPACT Committee continues to meet on a weekly basis to plan upcoming support measures for residents and community members. Greenrock extends its thanks to the IMPACT Committee for their hard work and to the trustees of the Greenrock Charitable Trust for their support in making these initiatives possible.

About Greenrock IMPACT: The mission of Greenrock IMPACT is to build stronger, healthier, and environmentally sustainable communities while celebrating cultural diversity and promoting human rights across Canada through a variety of annual initiatives, volunteer programs, and donations. During the pandemic, Greenrock IMPACT has focused its efforts on COVID-19 relief initiatives.

About Greenrock: As a third-generation family business dedicated to delivering an exceptional client experience, Greenrock provides expert asset and property management services, property repositioning, sustainability, development, investment management, and Family Office Services. For more information, please visit our website.

SOURCE Greenrock

For further information: For Media Enquiries: Please email Greenrock's Communications & Social Media Manager, Sarah Cowan, at [email protected]