Greenrock Gifts Over $100,000 to Canadian Charities on Behalf of Residents and Tenants

In the season of giving, Greenrock residents and tenants voted for several charities across Canada to receive donations through the company's annual holiday donation programs.

The Greenrock IMPACT Resident Donation is a unique program that was first launched in 2018 and directly involves residents in the nominating and voting process to select winning charities to receive funding each year.

At a virtual ceremony on December 9th, the five Canadian charities below were announced as the winners of the 2020 Greenrock IMPACT Resident Donation and will each receive $20,000 donations:



"It is our pleasure to gift these donations on behalf of the caring and community-minded residents who shared their voice with us this holiday season," says Gloria Mogavero, Greenrock Chief Executive Officer.

The Redwood received an additional $10,000 on behalf of Postmedia Place tenants, who participated in the annual Greenrock IMPACT Tenant Donation.

"It is truly inspirational the generosity that Greenrock Real Estate Advisors continues to show our emergency shelter and support services for women and children fleeing domestic violence," says Abi Ajibolade, Executive Director of The Redwood.

The Greenrock IMPACT Committee carefully selected 11 nominees for this year's voting ballots, which included a wide range of charitable organizations across the country that reflect Greenrock's values and commitment to diversity.

About Greenrock IMPACT: The mission of Greenrock IMPACT is to build stronger, healthier, and environmentally sustainable communities while celebrating cultural diversity and promoting human rights across Canada through a variety of annual initiatives, volunteer programs, and donations. During the pandemic, Greenrock IMPACT has focused its efforts on COVID-19 relief initiatives.

About Greenrock Real Estate Advisors: For more information, please visit our website.

