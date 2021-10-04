Greenrock Announces Change in Leadership, Appoints New CEO

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenrock and the Green Group of Companies are thrilled to announce today the appointment of Barbara Rodgers as Chief Executive Officer.

Barbara is a strategic and results-oriented leader who brings to Greenrock over 20 years of progressive leadership and operational management experience with many of Canada's leading real estate owners and developers, including her role as President and co-founder of Arcturus Realty Corporation. Prior to accepting this new role, Barbara was appointed as an Independent Director on the Greenrock Board of Directors earlier this year.

"I am excited and honoured to join the Greenrock team. Greenrock's commitment to an exceptional service culture, investment in its community, and social responsibility resonated deeply with me, and I look forward to working with this talented team to enhance our success in the future," says Barbara.

Greenrock Executive Chairman Barry Green looks forward to continuing oversight of Greenrock's Board of Directors, working closely with Barbara and the rest of the Executive Team.

"I am confident Barbara will do a great job leading our team to new heights. She is an excellent leader and brings a great deal of knowledge to the table," says Barry.

Barry wrote in a letter addressed to staff that he is proud of Greenrock's many business achievements and how the team has come together to support one another. This year, Greenrock was awarded Rental Housing Provider of the Year by the Canadian Federation of Apartments Associations (CFAA) and the BOMA Toronto Earth Award for Postmedia Place.

About Greenrock: As a third-generation family business dedicated to delivering an exceptional client experience, Greenrock provides expert asset and property management services, property repositioning, sustainability, development, investment management, and Family Office Services. For more information, please visit our website.

SOURCE Greenrock

For further information: For Media Enquiries: Please email Greenrock's Communications & Social Media Manager, Sarah Cowan, at [email protected]