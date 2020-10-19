GreenPower to Participate in Electric Vehicle Webinar Presented by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest on October 22, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emissions electric powered medium and heavy duty vehicles, announced today that GreenPower's CEO Fraser Atkinson has been invited to present at Building the Electric Vehicle Future Webinar, presented by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest, on Thursday October 22, 2020.

GreenPower will participate in a panel discussion led by Maxim Group LLC Senior Research Analyst Tate Sullivan, along with other important voices in the electric vehicle industry. Daily developments in the electric vehicle industry suggest many companies may benefit from long-term adoption. EV executives will discuss how their companies can benefit from long-term growth in this industry.

Join our interactive discussion and pose your own questions to GreenPower's CEO Fraser Atkinson who is at the forefront of the EV industry!

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP here.

Webinar Details:

Panel Session Title: Building the Electric Vehicle Future

Date and Time: Thursday, October 22, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time ( 8:00 a.m. Pacific time )

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

For further information: Fraser Atkinson, CEO, (604) 220-8048; Mike Cole, Investor Relations, (949) 444-1341, https://www.greenpowerbus.com/

