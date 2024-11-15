GreenPower Ships Eight EV Star Passenger Vans to Washington University in St. Louis For Follow-on Order

"We are excited to be deploying this follow-on order to Washington University," said Claus Tritt, GreenPower's Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Sales. "The University has been providing student transportation on campus for almost two years now with five EV Star Passenger Vans. The addition of 10 more all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission GreenPower vehicles will allow the University to provide safe, sustainable and healthy transportation for its students, faculty, staff and visitors."

The shipment of the eight EV Star Passenger Vans continues the delivery schedule GreenPower has set during the first half of this quarter. In addition to the eight vehicles shipped to WashU, GreenPower has delivered nine Type D BEAST all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses, one Type A Nano BEAST and two EV Star Passenger Vans with rear ADA lift and wheelchair securements. "The deliveries since October 1st have almost surpassed the total number of vehicles delivered in the last quarter," said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. "We expect to continue deliveries through to the end of the calendar year, finishing 2024 strong."

The EV Star Passenger Vans for Washington University in St. Louis are multi-purpose, zero-emission vehicles with a range of up to 150 miles and offer dual charging capabilities as a standard feature. They are purpose-built to be all-electric vehicles and have the most versatile seating configurations and carrying capacity in its class. The vehicles come with an electric bus door for easy accessibility and rear BraunAbility ADA lifts and Q'STRAINT wheelchair securement positions. The WashU vehicles also include an optional bike rack on the front of each van to provide further mobility options for the students.

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company