GreenPower Receives Order for Additional 100 EV Stars from Green Commuter

Green Commuter is the nation's largest all-electric van pool fleet operator and has previously taken delivery of 48 EV Stars pursuant to their initial order for 100 units, with the balance of that order expected to be delivered in calendar 2020. Deliveries against this additional purchase order for 100 units are expected to occur throughout calendar 2021.

"We are pleased to secure an additional supply of EV Stars as we continue to expand our fleet through 2020 and beyond," commented Gustavo Occhiuzzo, CEO of Green Commuter. "The EV Star has proven extremely versatile because it's easy to operate and can meet the demands of transit providers, employee shuttles, last mile delivery services and numerous other utilities."

The 25-foot EV Star is an all-electric, zero emission bus that seats up to 19 passengers and features an operational range of up to 150 miles. The EV Star comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC level 3 fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. This versatile electric vehicle can be used for micro-transit services, paratransit, vanpool, shuttle, school, employee transportation, tourist operations or cargo transport.

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower commented, "Green Commuter was an early adopter of the EV Star and has been a tremendous partner. This follow on order is a testament to not only the value proposition that the EV Star provides, but also GreenPower's ability to service a rapidly growing fleet like that of Green Commuter. There is little doubt that Green Commuter is poised for monumental growth in the near future and we look forward to expanding our relationship with such a leading edge organization."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict such as whether the balance of Green Commuter's orders will deliver during calendar 2020 and 2021, or are beyond GreenPower's control, such as whether GreenPower will continue to expand its relationship with Green Commuter. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.© 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

For further information: Brendan Riley, President, (510) 910-3377; Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, (909) 954-7530; Mike Cole, Investor Relations, (949) 444-1341, https://www.greenpowerbus.com

