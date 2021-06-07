GreenPower Motor Company to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

Presentation on Tuesday, June 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the company's CEO & Chairman Fraser Atkinson will present at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI conference virtually on Tuesday, June 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

To register for the event and to watch the presentation, sign up here.

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on Tuesday, June 8th to Thursday, June 10th, 2021 and runs from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes including Laurie Segall, former technology correspondent for CNNMoney; Liz Claman, Emmy Award-winning journalist; and more.

For more information and news on GreenPower, visit https://greenpowermotor.com/news-media/ .

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

For further information: Mike Cole, Investor Relations, (949) 444-1341; Megan Kathman, Skyya PR for GreenPower, (651) 785-3212, https://www.greenpowerbus.com

Related Links

https://www.greenpowerbus.com

