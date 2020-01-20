Greenpark Group - At Home Around the World

Greenpark Group celebrates expansion into the United States.

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - On January 16, 2020, Greenpark Group held a grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony for Greenpark Group USA along with the much-anticipated Star Decor Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The event, which celebrated the company's first venture into the USA, garnered an enthusiastic response from local media, dignitaries, brokers and trades experts, as well as a display of support and solidarity from their team back home in Canada. With over 52 years of experience in the development and real estate industry, Greenpark Group is poised to achieve great success in the American market.

The 12,000 sq.ft Head Office in Fort Lauderdale includes a stunning decor center. (CNW Group/Greenpark Group) “I’m so proud and honoured to be launching the next chapter of the Greenpark story in Fort Lauderdale, Florida." (CNW Group/Greenpark Group)

Chairman and CEO, Carlo Baldassarra, delivered a speech at the grand opening event in which he spoke of the advancement of Greenpark Group USA. "I'm so proud and honoured to be launching the next chapter of the Greenpark story surrounded by so many friends and family. I know that with all of this support, this will be another successful chapter for everyone at Greenpark." The Greenpark Group is wholly owned and operated by the Carlo Baldassarra family and under his leadership, has grown to become one of the most recognized names in real estate development and construction.

The 12,000 sq.ft Head Office in Fort Lauderdale includes a stunning decor center brought to life by acclaimed interior designer Jack Celli. Star Decor Center will become the base from which all of Greenpark Group USA's new home and renovation projects will take shape. Balmar Construction will act as the dedicated branch of Greenpark Group USA's renovation division. Greenpark Group USA will build high-rise, low-rise and commercial developments starting in the state of Florida. Their first project, a collection of 6 stunning, luxury, ocean-front townhomes is set to launch in Pompano later this year.

About Greenpark Group

Since its inception in 1967, Greenpark Group has been focused on conceptualizing and delivering quality real estate projects across an array of areas and communities. They have gained a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the realm of developing and building commercial and residential communities. Through this, they have crafted a reputation for themselves that is backed up by their proven track record of excellence in both design and construction. Over 75,000 families have chosen Greenpark Group for their most important investment. That's more than just a number - it is a statement of trust from each of those homebuyers who have chosen Greenpark Group to deliver the quality home they demand, and the quality lifestyle they desire.

SOURCE Greenpark Group

For further information: Alan Serrecchia President, Impact North Inc. 905-326-8555. www.Greenparkgroupusa.com