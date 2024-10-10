GreeNovel: Pioneering Sustainable E-waste Recycling

GRANBY, QC, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - GreeNovel Inc., an innovative start-up specializing in the recycling of metals and plastics from unconventional sources, particularly electronic waste (E-waste), is making significant strides with support from the Government of Canada. Led by Dr. Mai Attia and Dr. Sherif Farag, GreeNovel's expertise and dedication have positioned the company at the forefront of sustainable E-waste management. The company excels in converting non-recyclable and hazardous E-waste plastics into valuable raw materials. This breakthrough not only reduces environmental hazards but also supports the Canada-wide Strategy for Zero Plastic Waste which aims to achieve a zero plastic waste economy.

The Challenge of E-Waste Plastics

In 2022, global E-waste production exceeded 62 million tons and is projected to rise to 82 million tons by 2030. Unfortunately, more than 80% of this waste is not recycled or disposed of properly.1 E-waste, including cables, laptops, tablets, and batteries, contains hazardous substances such as lead, mercury, and flame retardants within their plastic and metal components. Properly recycling of E-waste is an immediate short-term priority for the Government of Canada, which is also focusing on strategic initiatives to reduce E-waste plastics over the long term.

Government of Canada's Efforts to Overcome the Challenge

The challenge of E-waste aligns closely with the goals of Shared Services Canada (SSC) and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), as well as the federal commitment to advancing Canada towards a zero plastic waste economy. While options exist for handling surplus IT equipment within the Government of Canada, ensuring proper and safe disposal of all E-waste components remains challenging. Currently, Canadian E-waste recyclers lack the necessary technologies to decontaminate plastics extracted during the dismantling process.

In response to escalating environmental concerns posed by E-waste, Canada has implemented stringent regulations and proactive initiatives to promote sustainable recycling solutions. Substantial investments in research and development are fostering innovation in the recycling sector, enabling the diversion of E-waste plastics from landfills, preventing export, and ensuring recycling within Canada. These technologies could transform E-waste plastics into valuable materials or molecules.

GreeNovel's Innovative Technology

GreeNovel has emerged as a leader in recycling plastics contaminated with hazardous substances like brominated flame retardants, phthalates, lead, and cadmium. Their advanced technologies extract over 65 metals and elements efficiently and sustainably, using the selective heating of the microwave irradiation. GreeNovel also addresses industrial gas emissions through their innovative gas purification technology, achieving high cleaning efficiencies for hazardous compounds and minimizing environmental impacts of gas emissions.

Achievements in E-waste Recycling

GreeNovel has made substantial progress in diverting E-waste from landfills since its inception in 2019. With the support of the Government of Canada's Innovative Solutions Canada program in the Plastics challenge: E-waste, GreeNovel successfully built a state-of-the-art demonstration plant at The Centre d'innovation et de technologies industrielles de Granby (CITIG). This facility could process two million pounds of E-waste annually. Additionally, with the support of the incubation strategic program of Granby Industrial, GreeNovel secured a 75,000 square foot land for a full-capacity plant capable of handling more than 100 million pounds of E-waste per year. This innovative technology transforms non-recyclable and hazardous E-waste plastics into valuable materials, significantly reducing environmental risks such as soil contamination and water and air pollution.

Collaboration and Expansion

GreeNovel's technologies cater to industries facing significant E-waste and hazardous gas emission challenges, including electronics manufacturing, metal refining, and waste management. These industries benefit from GreeNovel's advanced recycling processes, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, promoting sustainability, and enhancing operational efficiency. Additionally, GreeNovel's innovative gas cleaning units help companies meet stringent emission regulations and improve air quality.

Looking ahead, GreeNovel plans to deploy its technologies across the country and beyond, collaborating with local governments and businesses to implement advanced recycling solutions. By expanding their reach, GreeNovel aims to improve E-waste management, promote sustainability, and reduce the carbon footprint associated with electronic waste. Their vision extends to establishing a global presence, addressing E-waste challenges worldwide, and supporting international efforts to manage electronic waste sustainably.

GreeNovel's Recognition and Awards

GreeNovel's commitment to innovation has garnered widespread acclaim and recognition, exemplified by several prestigious awards:

Distinction Desjardins Award in The Industry Category in 2024.

ADRIQ Innovation | Jeune Enterprise Award in 2023.

ICIS Innovation Award for the Best Process Innovation by Small and Medium Size Enterprises in the Chemical Industry - Global Award 2022.

Furthermore, GreeNovel's groundbreaking work in addressing the plastics challenge within E-waste was highlighted by its victories in the Innovative Solution Canada's (ISC) "Plastics Challenge: E-waste." The company successfully navigated Phase 1 in 2020 and was subsequently invited to participate in a competitive process through which a Phase 2 contract was awarded in 2022 to further develop the innovative solution, thus positioning itself to achieve industrial-scale operations by 2025.

Strategic Objectives and Future Plans

GreeNovel's strategic roadmap focuses on enhancing technological capabilities, expanding market reach, and solidifying its leadership in the recycling industry. Key objectives include scaling up pilot plant capacities, advancing the microwave extrusion process, and increasing throughput to meet rising demands. GreeNovel aims to establish a global presence, forge partnerships, and deploy innovative recycling technologies in regions facing critical waste management challenges. Continuous improvement in technology efficiency and quality through ongoing research and development ensures GreeNovel remains at the forefront of the recycling sector.

References:

1. https://ewastemonitor.info/the-global-e-waste-monitor-2024/ (Date: Aug 13, 2024)

