Greenline Launches BLAZEPAY™ for Cannabis Retail in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Greenline, a BLAZE® company, is excited to announce the launch of its new payment processing platform, BLAZEPAY™, a fully integrated, compliant, and secure payment solution for all Canadian cannabis retailers.

The innovation behind BLAZEPAY removes the challenges and complexity of payment needs for cannabis retailers and helps growing businesses scale with an easy-to-use and reliable payment processing platform.

Greenline, a BLAZE company, announces a new payment processing platform, BLAZEPAY™, a fully integrated, compliant, and secure payment solution for all Canadian cannabis retailers.

Designed for both in-store and online applications, BLAZEPAY offers seamless integration with the point-of-sale (POS) and Greenline's native e-commerce platform, BLAZE ECOM™, complementing the recently released BLAZE APPS™, and the new Scan-to-Shop functionality.

Retailers using BLAZEPAY can accept credit card and debit card payments with secure tap and swipe convenience, and have the option to provide tipping for staff. The industry-unique, centralized merchant portal gives cannabis retailers easy access to the data they need to gain insights, control their finances, and protect their revenue.

The new BLAZEPAY payment solution connects with the most versatile and modern hardware offerings to easily handle high transactional volume and eliminate manual entry errors for payment transactions. Retailers can safeguard their business with a fast and secure connection to the most advanced payment terminal technology using easy-to-switch Cellular and Wi-Fi options, or Ethernet-wired terminal connections.

Greenline provides end-to-end software support and BLAZEPAY users will benefit from an industry-experienced, Canadian-based team that understands retail technology and delivers the fastest response times to keep retailers successfully operational.

"We are excited to introduce our new, integrated payment solution to the cannabis retail market in Canada," said Chris Violas, CEO of BLAZE. "Our goal is to provide cannabis retailers with the most reliable, and efficient payment processing solution. We're offering a fast and secure method to process transactions so retailers can save on costs and move their business forward."

Greenline, a BLAZE company, is an award-winning, fully compliant point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory Control retail technology software system for Canadian cannabis retail. BLAZEPAY™, the most recent addition for the Canadian market, sets cannabis retailers up for success with the most complete commerce experience.

For more information about Greenline, a BLAZE® company, and its new, integrated payment solution, BLAZEPAY™ please visit: www.getgreenline.co .

For press inquiries please contact Lisa Martyn at [email protected]

SOURCE BLAZE