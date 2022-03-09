Greenline, Canada's Most-trusted Retail POS System Announces Loyalty Integration with springbig

Retailers using Greenline can seamlessly access springbig's customer loyalty features - providing real-time insights. Tweet this

"At Greenline, our goal is to help cannabis retailers grow," says Albert Kim, CEO of Greenline. "We are highly aligned with springbig in that journey by helping retailers connect with new and existing customers to promote loyalty and increase sales. We're excited to add value to our retailers and develop this relationship further."

"springbig's latest integration with Greenline underscores our dedication to improving and simplifying the cannabis shopping experience across North America," said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. "Through our integration with Greenline, customers can redeem rewards they've earned immediately at checkout and won't miss out on any opportunities for savings. We're impressed with the robust POS network Greenline has created, which has quickly become the gold standard in Canada. And we look forward to expanding our reach in Canada, providing customers with loyalty rewards, and meeting them where they're at."

About Greenline

Greenline POS is a compliant and scalable Canadian cannabis retail infrastructure provider, powering licensed cannabis retail operations across Canada with everything from in-store point-of-sale to online e-commerce with a strong marketplace of app integrations. Greenline is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada. For more information, visit www.getgreenline.co.

About springbig

springbig is a leading provider in customer-loyalty and communications solutions for cannabis retailers. Founded in 2017, springbig offers state of the art CRM programs that capture key customer data and seamlessly integrates with existing cannabis retail POS systems. The platform also develops custom cannabis loyalty software embedded with advanced marketing tools to retain customers and sends targeted and personalized SMS campaigns based on customer interest with a 99% open rate. springbig is helping cannabis retailers keep their clientele connected and engaged while allowing the store owners to track their inevitable success and ROI in real-time. springbig is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. For more information, visit www.springbig.com.

