What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenlight Electricity Centre Limited Partnership is proposing the Greenlight Electricity Centre Project, a new natural-gas-fueled power-generating facility in the Alberta Industrial Heartland, located about 10 kilometres east of Gibbons. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89790). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on September 2, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

August 20, 2025 , from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm MDT (English)

, from (English) August 21, 2025 , from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm MDT (English)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page on the Registry and click on "Information Sessions". A French virtual information session is available upon request. If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

Greenlight Electricity Centre Limited Partnership is proposing the construction, operation, and decommissioning of a new power generating facility fueled by natural gas, located in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, about 10 kilometres east of Gibbons. As proposed, the Greenlight Electricity Centre Project would consist of four gas/steam turbine line-ups with a combined production capacity of up to 1,864 megawatts, heat recovery steam generators, an electrical transmission line, and a natural gas pipeline. The project is expected to be in operation for at least 40 years.

