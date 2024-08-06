Greenlane Wins Multi-Unit Order for Biogas Desulfurization Equipment

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Airdep S.r.l. has signed a multi-unit purchase agreement with a repeat customer in Europe valued at €1.3M million ($2 million) for biogas desulfurization equipment. These units are engineered to remove hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) from raw biogas to protect downstream equipment.

Greenlane manufactures biogas desulfurization equipment for a variety of end uses including biogas-to-biomethane and biogas-to-power systems for the global market. In North America, the Company markets its biogas desulfurization equipment under the Greenlane Cascade H 2 S brand and under the Airdep DBC brand for the rest of the world.

"Winning a new contract for multiple biogas desulfurization units in Europe underscores our breadth of offerings and the demand for our advanced technologies," said Ian Kane, President & CEO of Greenlane. "We are well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions to our clients worldwide, particularly as these biogas desulfurization products can be sold on their own or in conjunction with Greenlane biogas upgrading systems."

Every biogas project requires H 2 S removal. Our biogas desulfurization product line delivers an established, robust and cost effective regenerative solution where the goal is low operating expense.

Our biogas desulfurization technology includes the following process steps. First, the raw biogas feeds into the bottom of a scrubbing tower where it flows, countercurrent, to a proprietary chemical solution where treated gas exits through the top of the scrubber. Next, the sulfur-rich solution is regenerated in a separate oxidation tank. Then the regenerated solution is transferred to a sedimentation tank to separate the elemental sulfur solids. Finally, clean, regenerated solution returns to the scrubbing tower in a continuous and efficient process.

Our biogas desulfurization products are easy to install and operate and eliminate many of the operational issues and costs that come with traditional biological scrubbing and media-based H 2 S removal systems. The elemental sulfur solids created in the removal process can be spread on fields as fertilizer.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 145 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 160 biogas desulfurization units. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Darren Seed / Eric Negraeff, Ph: 604.493.2004; Ian Kane, President & CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]