Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointment of Dale Goudie to Chief Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the promotion of Dale Goudie to the position of Chief Technology Officer ("CTO"). Dale joined Greenlane seven years ago and for the last four and half years served as Vice President. He has been and continues to be instrumental in the development and commercialization of Greenlane's next-generation Cascade LF landfill gas upgrading system and the Company's expanding portfolio of patents and intellectual property.

With 30 years of engineering experience, Dale has built a distinguished career spanning design and development of natural gas engines, fuel systems, cryogenic technologies and biogas upgrading systems incorporating water wash, pressure swing adsorption and membrane separation technologies. His deep technical expertise and insight into the evolving RNG market have helped position Greenlane as a technology leader.

"Dale's promotion to Chief Technology Officer reflects his hard work, proven leadership, infectious enthusiasm, and the results-oriented impact of his innovative insights on Greenlane's technologies," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "His intellect, creativity, and engineering depth have been key to developing our Cascade LF product line, advancing our patent portfolio and instilling a culture of innovation at Greenlane. As CTO, Dale will continue to drive our focus on advancing the state-of-the-art in the industry and the commercialization of technologies that support global decarbonization."

"It's an honor to take on the CTO role at such an exciting time for Greenlane," added Dale Goudie. "The Cascade LF platform represents a new chapter in low-cost high-performance landfill gas upgrading, and I'm proud of the team's dedication and ingenuity that is bringing this technology to market. I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen Greenlane's leadership in biogas desulfurization and upgrading solutions."

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 355 systems supplied into 28 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Darren Seed / Clayton Paradis, Ph: 604.493.2004, Brad Douville, CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]