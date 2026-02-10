Greenlane Renewables Surpasses 500 Systems Sold Globally, Expanding Footprint to 32 Countries

~Milestone reflects continued global adoption of Greenlane's biogas desulfurization and upgrading solutions as it advances towards start of production of its next generation Cascade LF product line~

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce it has surpassed a major commercial milestone, having now sold over 500 biogas desulfurization and upgrading systems into 32 countries. This milestone represents a significant increase from the more than 355 systems into 28 countries total disclosed last year, and further reinforces the Company's long-standing leadership in the global renewable natural gas ("RNG") and biogas markets.

Greenlane's growing installed base reflects continued demand for proven and reliable technology platforms supporting landfill gas-to-RNG, dairy and agricultural digesters, and wastewater treatment facilities. Greenlane is committed to advancing the technology frontier with the aim of coming down the cost curve and going up the performance curve to enable RNG project developers and owners, our end-customers, to enhance revenue generating RNG output from their assets while minimizing upfront investment, making RNG projects more accessible and scalable.

"Reaching over 500 systems sold across 32 countries is a meaningful achievement for Greenlane and reflects the strength of our technology, execution, and customer relationships built over decades," said Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane. "Our global track record demonstrates our ability to deliver proven solutions that enable customers to capture more methane, increase RNG output, and advance their decarbonization goals. As we continue to build on this foundation, we remain focused on completing activities for the start of production of our next generation Cascade LF product line this year, which we believe represents an important next step in expanding our landfill gas upgrading capabilities and strengthening Greenlane's long-term growth potential."

Greenlane continues to advance its technology leadership through ongoing innovation, intellectual property development, and a growing service offering designed to support customers across the full lifecycle of their RNG assets.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading global specialist in biogas desulfurization and upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years with more than 500 systems sold into 32 countries. We transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas ("RNG") from a wide range of sources such as landfills, sugar mills, dairy farms, wastewater, and food waste. Greenlane is transforming energy production and creating new, sustainable revenue streams for its customers - all while dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Partner with us, let's accelerate the energy transition together. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "will be", "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen or that current events or conditions will continue or be repeated. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to: the continued demand for technology platforms in various areas of the RNG industry; the Company's intention to advance technology solutions to enhance revenue generating RNG output from end-customers' assets while minimizing their up front investment; the Company's intention to start production of its next generation Cascade product line this year; and the ability of the Cascade LF product to expand the Company's long term growth potential.The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to the fulfilment of the system sales orders, risks associated with the production of the Company's next generation Cascade product line this year and risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For more information please contact: Incite Capital Markets, Darren Seed / Clayton Paradis, Ph: 604.493.2004; Brad Douville, CEO, Greenlane Renewables, Email: [email protected]