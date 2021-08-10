Greenlane Renewables Signs $12.8 Million in Biogas Upgrading System Supply Contracts for RNG Projects in the United States

~Greenlane receives repeat order for project owned by international energy company and, separately, two orders for projects developed and owned by proven leader in the waste gas-to-energy industry~

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed a total of $12.8 million (US$10.2 million) in contracts for renewable natural gas ("RNG") projects in the United States. One of the contracts involves the supply by Greenlane of its membrane separation biogas upgrading system for a project owned by an international energy company. This is a repeat order within eight months from the last one. Greenlane is also announcing contracts signed for the supply of two biogas upgrading systems, one each for separate RNG dairy farm projects in the States of Wisconsin and New York developed and owned by a proven leader in the waste-to-energy industry in the U.S. These two projects will each utilize Greenlane's pressure swing adsorption ("PSA") biogas upgrading system. The identification of both project owners has been withheld at this time. Order fulfilment by Greenlane will start immediately on all three contracts.

"We are seeing an increase in the number and calibre of RNG project developers and owners, including large global energy producers as they seek to expand their clean energy portfolios to meet the demand for carbon negative fuel options," said Brad Douville, President & CEO of Greenlane. "We have worked hard to be the go-to solution provider for these customers and anticipate continued success. We believe that our ability to compete for and win new projects is based on our flexibility to provide multiple core upgrading technologies, our sole focus on the RNG market, and our strong industry track record and reputation."

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 125 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries worldwide, including the world's largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

