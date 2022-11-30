Greenlane Renewables Announces Dairy RNG System Sales Contract

~Greenlane to supply a biogas upgrading system for a new project in the Western U.S.~

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded a $4.6 million (US$3.5 million) contract for a dairy RNG project in the Western United States for the supply of a biogas upgrading system. Greenlane will supply its pressure swing adsorption system for upgrading biogas generated from anaerobic digestion of dairy cow manure into carbon negative renewable natural gas ("RNG") suitable for injection into the local pipeline network. Order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

"This new project win for Greenlane continues to highlight just how important dairy-derived RNG is, particularly for commercial transportation fuel providers", said Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer. "Dairy RNG is by far the lowest carbon intensity fuel available today and remains a core and growing option for major fuel providers to decarbonize now."

RNG continues to become more mainstream. For example, as noted in recent industry news, Chevron Corporation announced it will acquire full ownership of 55 CNG stations across the U.S. In the announcement , Chevron noted that they can market the RNG it either produces or procures through their nationwide network of CNG locations. Announcements by supermajors, such as Chevron's, demonstrates the importance of RNG in the transportation fuel mix to help them decarbonize and reach their net-zero-by-2050 goals.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 biogas desulfurization units shipped, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the anticipated supply of a pressure swing adsorption system, the fact that order fulfillment will commence immediately, and that Dairy RNG is a growing option for major fuel providers. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company's annual information form, which has been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

